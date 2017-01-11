|
15 Febbraio 2017
|
9:30-10:30
|
Opening Session:
|
|
Paolo Dosi - Mayor of Piacenza
|
|
Carla Roncallo - President of the Eastern
Ligurian Sea Port Authority
|
|
Graziano Delrio - Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport*
|
|
Stefano Bonaccini - President of Regione
Emilia Romagna*
|
|
Giovanni Toti - President of Regione
Liguria*
|
|
Brian Simpson OBE - EU Coordinator for
MoS
|
|
Paola De Micheli - Under Secretary of the
Italian Ministry of Economy*
|
10:30-11:00
|
Coffee Break
|
11:00-13:00
|
1. Motorways of the Sea and Core
Network Corridors/ The EU Transport Policy
|
|
Wojciech Sopinski - Adviser to Brian
Simpson
|
|
Federica Montaresi - Head of Studies and
Special Projects of the Eastern
Ligurian Sea Port Authority
|
|
Sebastiano Grasso - Managing Director,
Business & Services, Contship Italia
|
|
Eugenio Quintieri - Senior Policy
Advisor, ESPO (European Sea Ports Organisation)
|
|
Antonio Cancian - President of RAM spa
|
|
Michael Morrissey - EU Coordinator
Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (TEN-T Committee)
|
13:00-14:00
|
Light Lunch
|
14:00-15:30
|
2. Technological innovation for green
shipping: focus on new alternative fuels
|
|
Carl Carlsson - CEO, Zero Vision Tool
|
|
Harilaos Psaraftis - Professor, Technical
University of Denmark
|
|
Eva Perez - Director of Transport
Economics, Fundación Valenciaport
|
|
Poul Eric Woodall - Director,
Environment & Sustainability, DFDS A/S
|
|
James Ashworth - Lead Consultant,
TRI-ZEN International Pte Ltd
|
15:30-15:45
|
Coffee Break
|
15:45-17:30
|
3. Sustainable Logistics
|
|
Daniele Testi - President of SOS
LOGistica
|
|
Renzo Provedel - Vice President SOS
LOGistica
|
|
Masa Certalic - Head of Strategic
Development, Port of Koper
|
|
Bernard Molloy - Global Logistics
Director, Unipart; Chair, Superport Liverpool Committee
|
|
Elena Cervasio - Advisory Project
Principal, Lloyd's Register
|
|
Fabio Pelegrinelli - Business
Development Manager Gas, IVECO
|
|
Dario Cingolani - Sales & Marketing
Manager, Logicompany LC3
|
|
|
16 Febbraio 2017
|
9:30-11:15
|
4. Role of Inland Logistics
platforms
(Programma ed inviti in corso di definizione)
|
|
Bernhard Kunz - Managing Director, Hupac
Group
|
|
Franco Cupolo - Managing Director,
Operations and Sales, Contship Italia
|
|
Milena Benzi - Customs manager, IKEA
|
|
Delegate of Italian Customs Agency*
|
|
CoSIL
|
|
Monica Patelli - Project manager,
Istituto sui Trasporti e la Logistica (ITL) - Polo Logistico di
Piacenza
|
11:15-11:30
|
Coffee Break
|
11:30-13:00
|
5. Inland waterways
|
|
Michael Fastenbauer - Head of Development
& Innovation, Viadonau
|
|
Raquel Sofia Guimarães de Matos
Maia - Member of the Board of Directors with responsibilities on
the Douro´s Inland Waterway, APDL
|
|
Ivano Galvani - Po Area for Emilia
Romagna Region, AIPO
|
13:00-14:00
|
Light Lunch
|
14:15-16:00
|
6. Railway Innovation - in
collaborazione con Fercargo
(Programma ed inviti in corso
di definizione)
|
|
Delegate of Regione Emilia Romagna
|
|
Giancarlo Laguzzi - President, Fercargo
|
|
Gianpiero Strisciuglio - Network
Management Director, RFI
|
|
Roberto Toscani - Business Development
Manager - Binary System
|
|
Imprese ferroviarie*
|
16:00-16:15
|
Coffee Break
|
16:15-18:00
|
7. Digital Transport and
Logistics
(Programma ed inviti in corso di definizione)
|
|
Fabrizio Ferrari - President of AITEK
|
|
Piacenza Logistic Center
|
|
Teresa Alvaro - Innovation Manager,
Italian Custom Agency*
|
|
|
|
* In attesa di conferma