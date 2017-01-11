



11 gennaio 2017

Il 15 e 16 febbraio a Piacenza si terrà la prima edizione della Biennale della Logistica

La manifestazione è frutto di un protocollo d'intesa siglato dal Comune di Piacenza e dall'Autorità Portuale della Spezia

Il 15 e 16 febbraio prossimi a Piacenza, presso il Centro Congressi di Piacenza Expo, si terrà la prima edizione della Biennale della Logistica - Bilog, mostra convegno che è frutto di un protocollo d'intesa siglato dal Comune di Piacenza e dall'Autorità Portuale della Spezia nel luglio 2015 per promuovere le relazioni operative al fine di una pianificazione coordinata tra il Polo logistico piacentino e il porto della Spezia.

Molti i temi con un target europeo che verranno trattati nel corso della manifestazione: dal trasporto ferroviario alla connessione efficiente, dall'innovazione e digitalizzazione della logistica alla sostenibilità ambientale nei trasporti, dalle misure per l'implementazione della rete TEN-T al ruolo delle Autostrade del Mare nei futuri scenari dello shipping.

Bilog offrirà anche alle aziende piacentine del settore l'opportunità di incontrare nuovi operatori specializzati interessati al distretto logistico. «Abbiamo molto creduto in questo evento di target europeo sul quale abbiamo lavorato intensamente», ha spiegato Carla Roncallo, presidente dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale del Mare Ligure Orientale. «Intendiamo così - ha aggiunto - consolidare ed implementare i già ottimi rapporti tra i due territori. Sarà anche l'occasione per sviluppare il tema del trasporto via ferrovia nel quale siamo già competitivi, così come quello del completamento della linea Pontremolese, fondamentale per il collegamento dei nostri porti con l'Emilia Romagna e la Pianura Padana».

«La prima edizione della Biennale della Logistica - ha sottolineato il sindaco di Piacenza, Paolo Dosi - rappresenta un appuntamento prestigioso per il nostro territorio e una iniziativa di grande respiro. Il programma è davvero molto ricco e di alto livello. Sarà la prima edizione, ma tutti noi speriamo di una serie lunga e di crescente successo. La logistica è uno dei settori che caratterizza la nostra città. Sono certo che anche grazie a questo evento sarà possibile guardare alla logistica in modo diverso e rendere il nostro territorio ancora più attrattivo. Ringrazio quindi tutte le persone che, a vario titolo, hanno concorso alla buona riuscita del progetto, da Carla Roncallo, agli organizzatori, in primis Piacenza Expo e la società Circle srl».

Bilog è patrocinato dalla Federazione del Mare, Anasped, Uniontrasporti, Assologistica, Fercargo, Assoporti, SOS LOG Associazione per la logistica sostenibile, con il sostegno della Camera di Commercio di Piacenza.



Programma

15 Febbraio 2017 9:30-10:30 Opening Session:

Paolo Dosi - Mayor of Piacenza

Carla Roncallo - President of the Eastern Ligurian Sea Port Authority

Graziano Delrio - Minister of Infrastructure and Transport*

Stefano Bonaccini - President of Regione Emilia Romagna*

Giovanni Toti - President of Regione Liguria*

Brian Simpson OBE - EU Coordinator for MoS

Paola De Micheli - Under Secretary of the Italian Ministry of Economy* 10:30-11:00 Coffee Break 11:00-13:00 1. Motorways of the Sea and Core Network Corridors/ The EU Transport Policy

Wojciech Sopinski - Adviser to Brian Simpson

Federica Montaresi - Head of Studies and Special Projects of the Eastern

Ligurian Sea Port Authority

Sebastiano Grasso - Managing Director, Business & Services, Contship Italia

Eugenio Quintieri - Senior Policy Advisor, ESPO (European Sea Ports Organisation)

Antonio Cancian - President of RAM spa

Michael Morrissey - EU Coordinator Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport (TEN-T Committee) 13:00-14:00 Light Lunch 14:00-15:30 2. Technological innovation for green shipping: focus on new alternative fuels

Carl Carlsson - CEO, Zero Vision Tool

Harilaos Psaraftis - Professor, Technical University of Denmark

Eva Perez - Director of Transport Economics, Fundación Valenciaport

Poul Eric Woodall - Director, Environment & Sustainability, DFDS A/S

James Ashworth - Lead Consultant, TRI-ZEN International Pte Ltd 15:30-15:45 Coffee Break 15:45-17:30 3. Sustainable Logistics

Daniele Testi - President of SOS LOGistica

Renzo Provedel - Vice President SOS LOGistica

Masa Certalic - Head of Strategic Development, Port of Koper

Bernard Molloy - Global Logistics Director, Unipart; Chair, Superport Liverpool Committee

Elena Cervasio - Advisory Project Principal, Lloyd's Register

Fabio Pelegrinelli - ‎Business Development Manager Gas, IVECO

Dario Cingolani - Sales & Marketing Manager, Logicompany LC3



16 Febbraio 2017 9:30-11:15 4. Role of Inland Logistics platforms

(Programma ed inviti in corso di definizione)

Bernhard Kunz - Managing Director, Hupac Group

Franco Cupolo - Managing Director, Operations and Sales, Contship Italia

Milena Benzi - Customs manager, IKEA

Delegate of Italian Customs Agency*

CoSIL

Monica Patelli - Project manager, Istituto sui Trasporti e la Logistica (ITL) - Polo Logistico di Piacenza 11:15-11:30 Coffee Break 11:30-13:00 5. Inland waterways

Michael Fastenbauer - Head of Development & Innovation, Viadonau

Raquel Sofia Guimarães de Matos Maia - Member of the Board of Directors with responsibilities on the Douro´s Inland Waterway, APDL

Ivano Galvani - Po Area for Emilia Romagna Region, AIPO 13:00-14:00 Light Lunch 14:15-16:00 6. Railway Innovation - in collaborazione con Fercargo

(Programma ed inviti in corso di definizione)

Delegate of Regione Emilia Romagna

Giancarlo Laguzzi - President, Fercargo

Gianpiero Strisciuglio - Network Management Director, RFI

Roberto Toscani - Business Development Manager - Binary System

Imprese ferroviarie* 16:00-16:15 Coffee Break 16:15-18:00 7. Digital Transport and Logistics

(Programma ed inviti in corso di definizione)

Fabrizio Ferrari - President of AITEK

Piacenza Logistic Center

Teresa Alvaro - Innovation Manager, Italian Custom Agency*





* In attesa di conferma



