



12 aprile 2017

Le tedesche Leonhardt & Blumberg e Buss Shipping hanno annunciato la fusione delle attività di ship management

La nuova joint venture gestirà una flotta di 55 navi, in prevalenza portacontainer feeder

Le società armatoriali tedesche Leonhardt & Blumberg Reederei e Buss Shipping, che hanno entrambe sede ad Amburgo, hanno annunciato oggi la fusione delle rispettive attività di ship management, iniziativa che porrà sotto un'unica gestione una flotta costituita complessivamente da 55 navi dell'età media di otto anno che è formata principalmente da portacontainer feeder.

La nuova joint venture sarà denominata Leonhardt & Blumberg Shipmanagement GmbH Co. KG.







