|
- Le tedesche Leonhardt & Blumberg e Buss Shipping hanno
annunciato la fusione delle attività di ship management
-
- La nuova joint venture gestirà una flotta di 55 navi,
in prevalenza portacontainer feeder
-
- Le società armatoriali tedesche Leonhardt & Blumberg
Reederei e Buss Shipping, che hanno entrambe sede ad Amburgo, hanno
annunciato oggi la fusione delle rispettive attività di ship
management, iniziativa che porrà sotto un'unica gestione una
flotta costituita complessivamente da 55 navi dell'età media
di otto anno che è formata principalmente da portacontainer
feeder.
-
- La nuova joint venture sarà denominata Leonhardt &
Blumberg Shipmanagement GmbH Co. KG.