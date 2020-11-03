



November 3, 2020

The adjustment of tariffs has been postponed to the first January 2022

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Southern has decided to postpone until January 1, 2022 the adjustment of port charges planned for the next first january, thus leaving unchanged throughout 2021 the measures applied in 2020. This was decided unanimously by the management committee of the institution, accepting the proposal of the President Ugo Patroni Griffi addressed to support, in a period of crisis, the economic fabric of the maritime cluster operating in in the five ports of the Bari, Barletta, Brindisi system, Manfredonia and Monopoli.

The AdSP recalled that these new support measures in shipping companies follow the measures adopted in March, which arranged for the postponement of the payment of the state-owned maritime royalties and concessions ( of the 19th March 2020).

"For eight months now, " commented Patroni Griffi, " we are facing the coronavirus pandemic, a disaster that is dramatic effects on the global economic system, afflicted by an unprecedented crisis. At this time more that ever, therefore, I believe it is essential to make system and support the operators, who are particularly affected today, who tomorrow will have the difficult task of rekindle the engine for the resumption of the Country. Adequate and rapid public support can contribute to to mitigate the consequences of the crisis and to de-escalate tensions.'







