November 3, 2020
- Southern Adriatic ADSP freezes port charges
for the whole of 2021
- The adjustment of tariffs has been postponed to the first
January 2022
- The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Southern has decided to postpone until January 1, 2022
the adjustment of port charges planned for the next first
january, thus leaving unchanged throughout 2021 the measures
applied in 2020. This was decided unanimously by the
management committee of the institution, accepting the proposal of the
President Ugo Patroni Griffi addressed to support, in a period of
crisis, the economic fabric of the maritime cluster operating in
in the five ports of the Bari, Barletta, Brindisi system,
Manfredonia and Monopoli.
- The AdSP recalled that these new support measures in
shipping companies follow the measures
adopted in March, which arranged for the postponement of the payment of the
state-owned maritime royalties and concessions
(
of the 19th
March 2020).
- "For eight months now, " commented Patroni Griffi, "
we are facing the coronavirus pandemic, a disaster that is
dramatic effects on the global economic system,
afflicted by an unprecedented crisis. At this time more
that ever, therefore, I believe it is essential to make system and
support the operators, who are particularly affected today, who tomorrow
will have the difficult task of rekindle the engine for the resumption of the
Country. Adequate and rapid public support can contribute to
to mitigate the consequences of the crisis and to de-escalate tensions.'
