|
|
|
|
November 4, 2020
|
|
- Mit's first periodic report on logistics and
Transport
-
- Strong growth differential in Italian GDP and
national passenger and freight traffic
-
- The first issue of "Connecting" was published.
Dots", a periodical bulletin on logistics and transport aimed at
policy makers, technicians and experts, stakeholders in the sector that is
developed by RAM Logistics Infrastructure and Transport and by the
Mission technical structure for the strategic address, the
development of infrastructure and high surveillance, arms
operational operations of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. The document
information on the economic and structural trends in transport and
logistics, also in relation to developments in the economy of the
country, and is structured in three macro-sections focused on
on the analysis of macroeconomic, transport, and
a last part dedicated to the analysis of acts and studies of interest
transport, logistics and their
Interactions.
-
- The first issue of the report highlights the strong
growth differential in gross domestic product recorded in
italy in the period 2009-2019 compared to the other countries of the Union
(+2.4% in Italy against, for example, +21.4% of
Germany), identifying the trend of domestic exports
the component that allowed to maintain a path, although
modest, growth of the country. The document specifies that in front of
to this macroeconomic stasis of the country, over the same period
however, there has been a substantial increase in the
passenger and especially freight traffic: a decoupling compared to the
GDP of all modes of transport, particularly
visible in the air freighter (which grows 21.5 times gdp), in the
segment (factor 15.8), air transport (factor 20.3) and
passenger rail (factor 8.9).
-
- The document also analyses the consequences of the first phase
outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic crisis, in which GDP
italian level fell by -12% compared to the first half of 2019 and
with recovery forecasts in 2021 that cannot balance the
estimated annual decline for 2020 (-9%). During the first
six months of the year, however, there was a general
the volumes of traffic in the freight sector, which ensured that the
supplies to production units and consumers
finals in the approximately three months of lockdown. In the first half of 2020,
in fact, the decrease in road traffic (-20.8% on the motorway network
and -16.8% on the ANAS network), the decrease in port movements
(-13,6%) and rail freight traffic (-12.3%) were found
much more limited than the decreases that occurred at the
passenger segment that saw cumulative half-year declines of -70%
in air transport and still persistent declines in June
2020 in high-speed services (-81.4% compared to June 2020)
2019) and urban collective transport (average decrease of -50%
compared to the pre-Covid period against an -10% average in EU countries
27).
-
- "The mission of this tool- explained
RAM's sole administrator, Ennio Cascetta - is building
a lowest common denominator, a database as much as possible
shared and unambiguous at national level, in terms of data and
analyses that can be functional to the planning of
sector, programming and, as far as possible, the choices of
investment of individual companies, especially in a phase of
uncertainty like the one we are experiencing due to Covid.
The report does not, in fact, have the objective of replacing the
usual data sources or create additional data sources, such as that of
connect and bring existing data to a common fact by providing a
integrated overview able to define and identify the trend of the
transport sector as a whole. Hence the name
of the Connecting Dots report.
-
- "The idea of "Connecting Dots" -- added the
coordinator of the Technical Mission Structure for the address
development of infrastructure and high-level surveillance of
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, Giuseppe Catalano -
is to monitor the evolution of the transport system
goods and passengers of the country to better plan, plan and
manage investments in infrastructure and
Transportation. The large amount of data available today for the
sector may not be fully exploited without a reading
that can allow a clear synthesis also in order to better
understand where we are and especially where we're heading
as a country system. "Connecting Dots" can also be
also become a useful reference for companies, operators and
experts in the field who want, in a single document
monitor the evolution, trends and needs of the
the Italian transport and logistics sector.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail