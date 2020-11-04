ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
November 4, 2020

NYK becomes sole owner of a Russian automotive logistics

Acquired the stake of the Russian Rolf Group

The Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) acquired the capital stake of the Russian Rolf Group in the ROLF LLC Logistc becoming the sole owner of the company, which is was established in 2012 and provides logistics services for the automotive industry, including the land transport of cars new factory, storage activities and activities terminals for port car traffic. Society, based in Moscow, has been renamed LLC NYK Auto Logistics (Rus).



