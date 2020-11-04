|
November 4, 2020
- NYK becomes sole owner of a Russian
automotive logistics
-
- Acquired the stake of the Russian Rolf Group
-
- The Japanese shipowners' group Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK)
acquired the capital stake of the Russian Rolf Group in the ROLF LLC
Logistc becoming the sole owner of the company, which is
was established in 2012 and provides logistics services for
the automotive industry, including the land transport of cars
new factory, storage activities and activities
terminals for port car traffic. Society,
based in Moscow, has been renamed LLC NYK Auto
Logistics (Rus).