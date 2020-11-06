|
November 6, 2020
- Next year BIMCO, the international association of
shipowners and maritime operators, will publish a contract
standard for the use of autonomous ships, called Autoshipman,
which will be the first contractual agreement for the management of
operational naval units with different degrees of autonomy.
The association has announced, in fact, that it is working on this
adapting the latest version, dating back to 2009, of the
shipman ship management contract, and specified that the work
- in the absence of autonomous vessels currently operating -
will proceed through continuous adjustments in line with the
development of technologies for autonomous navigation.
- BIMCO anticipated that the first version of the new contract
standard will not, however, be valid for the use of ships
in view of the fact that you are currently building
autonomous ships specifically designed to serve on traffic
dedicated throughout their operational life. The association has
explained that, in fact, at present most companies
ordering first-generation autonomous ships are not companies
maritime transport services. BIMCO provides for
therefore that the first autonomous ships will be managed by ship managers in
quality of third parties who will not act only as managers
ship's technicians, but will also provide the control centre
and both ground and on-board personnel to operate
The ship.
