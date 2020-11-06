



November 6, 2020

Original news Next year BIMCO will publish a contract standards for the use of autonomous ships

Initially it will not include charter parties

Next year BIMCO, the international association of shipowners and maritime operators, will publish a contract standard for the use of autonomous ships, called Autoshipman, which will be the first contractual agreement for the management of operational naval units with different degrees of autonomy. The association has announced, in fact, that it is working on this adapting the latest version, dating back to 2009, of the shipman ship management contract, and specified that the work - in the absence of autonomous vessels currently operating - will proceed through continuous adjustments in line with the development of technologies for autonomous navigation.

BIMCO anticipated that the first version of the new contract standard will not, however, be valid for the use of ships in view of the fact that you are currently building autonomous ships specifically designed to serve on traffic dedicated throughout their operational life. The association has explained that, in fact, at present most companies ordering first-generation autonomous ships are not companies maritime transport services. BIMCO provides for therefore that the first autonomous ships will be managed by ship managers in quality of third parties who will not act only as managers ship's technicians, but will also provide the control centre and both ground and on-board personnel to operate The ship.







