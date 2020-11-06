|
November 6, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Spice fell by -11.7%
- In Marina di Carrara the drop was -7.9%
- In the third quarter of this year, the decline in traffic
goods operating from the ports of the port system of Liguria
in place since the last quarter of 2019, has shown that
mitigation having been moved a total of 4.04
million tonnes, with a decrease of -11.1% over the period
July-September last year, of which 3.46 million
tons moveded from the port of La Spezia (-11.7%) and 582,000
tons from the port of Marina di Carrara (-7.9%).
- In La Spezia, the traffic of various goods recorded a
decrease of -18.8% having amounted to 2.71 million tonnes,
of which 2.70 million tonnes of containerised goods (-19.1%)
totaled with a handling of containers equal to 291,000 teu
(-15,7%) and 14,000 tons of other loads (+249.0%). In the sector
of the liquid bulk were moveded 740,000 tons
(+34.8%), including 627,000 tons of liquefied oil gas or
compressed gas (+39.0%), 97,000 tons of products
refined oil products (+13.0%) and 16,000 tons of other loads
liquids (+31.7%). In the solid bulk sector, traffic is
12,000 tons (-62.7%) for the whole
consisting of minerals and building materials (-51.2%). In
third quarter of 2020, passenger traffic
zeroed compared to 288,000 cruise workers in the corresponding period
last year.
- Of the 582,000 tonnes of goods moved from the port of
Marina di Carrara, 565,000 were made up of miscellaneous goods (-5.0%),
of which 332,000 tons of goods in containers (+14.1%), 206,000
tonnes of rolling stock (+11.5%) and 27,000 tons of other goods
(-77.0%), and 17,000 tons of solid bulk (-54.3%).
- In the third quarter of this year in La Spezia, traffic
total landing was 1.69 million tonnes
(-7,2%) and the boarding at 1.78 million tonnes (-15.6%),
while in Marina di Carrara the landings amounted to 208,000
tonnes (-12.6%) and embarkations at 374,000 tons (-5.1%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, the port of La Spezia
10.07 million tonnes, with a total of 10.07 million tonnes, with a
down by -17.5% on the same period last year, and the
port of Marina di Carrara 1.91 million tons (-16.9%).
