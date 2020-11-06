



November 6, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Spice fell by -11.7%

In Marina di Carrara the drop was -7.9%

In the third quarter of this year, the decline in traffic goods operating from the ports of the port system of Liguria in place since the last quarter of 2019, has shown that mitigation having been moved a total of 4.04 million tonnes, with a decrease of -11.1% over the period July-September last year, of which 3.46 million tons moveded from the port of La Spezia (-11.7%) and 582,000 tons from the port of Marina di Carrara (-7.9%).

In La Spezia, the traffic of various goods recorded a decrease of -18.8% having amounted to 2.71 million tonnes, of which 2.70 million tonnes of containerised goods (-19.1%) totaled with a handling of containers equal to 291,000 teu (-15,7%) and 14,000 tons of other loads (+249.0%). In the sector of the liquid bulk were moveded 740,000 tons (+34.8%), including 627,000 tons of liquefied oil gas or compressed gas (+39.0%), 97,000 tons of products refined oil products (+13.0%) and 16,000 tons of other loads liquids (+31.7%). In the solid bulk sector, traffic is 12,000 tons (-62.7%) for the whole consisting of minerals and building materials (-51.2%). In third quarter of 2020, passenger traffic zeroed compared to 288,000 cruise workers in the corresponding period last year.

Of the 582,000 tonnes of goods moved from the port of Marina di Carrara, 565,000 were made up of miscellaneous goods (-5.0%), of which 332,000 tons of goods in containers (+14.1%), 206,000 tonnes of rolling stock (+11.5%) and 27,000 tons of other goods (-77.0%), and 17,000 tons of solid bulk (-54.3%).

In the third quarter of this year in La Spezia, traffic total landing was 1.69 million tonnes (-7,2%) and the boarding at 1.78 million tonnes (-15.6%), while in Marina di Carrara the landings amounted to 208,000 tonnes (-12.6%) and embarkations at 374,000 tons (-5.1%).

In the first nine months of 2020, the port of La Spezia 10.07 million tonnes, with a total of 10.07 million tonnes, with a down by -17.5% on the same period last year, and the port of Marina di Carrara 1.91 million tons (-16.9%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec