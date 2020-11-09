



November 9, 2020

Original news TX Logistik ordered 238 new rail wagons

Contract to Slovakian Tatravagónka

The railway company TX Logistik, which through Mercitalia is part of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group, ordered the Slovak Tatravagónka to supply 238 new rail wagons for transport, up to a speed maximum of 120 kilometers per hour, semi-trailers, swap bodies and container. A first part of the new means has already been delivered at the end of October and the rest will be taken in delivery by next July.









