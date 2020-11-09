|
November 9, 2020
- TX Logistik ordered 238 new rail wagons
- Contract to Slovakian Tatravagónka
- The railway company TX Logistik, which through
Mercitalia is part of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group,
ordered the Slovak Tatravagónka to supply 238 new
rail wagons for transport, up to a speed
maximum of 120 kilometers per hour, semi-trailers, swap bodies and
container. A first part of the new means has already been
delivered at the end of October and the rest will be taken in
delivery by next July.