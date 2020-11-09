ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

11 November 2020 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 09:50 GMT+1



November 9, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
TX Logistik ordered 238 new rail wagons

Contract to Slovakian Tatravagónka

The railway company TX Logistik, which through Mercitalia is part of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group, ordered the Slovak Tatravagónka to supply 238 new rail wagons for transport, up to a speed maximum of 120 kilometers per hour, semi-trailers, swap bodies and container. A first part of the new means has already been delivered at the end of October and the rest will be taken in delivery by next July.



PSA Genova Pra'


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail