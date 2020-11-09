|
|
|
|
November 9, 2020
|
|
- AdSP Agreement - Sogesid for the drafting of the new Plan
Regulator of the port of Brindisi
-
- The last version of the document dates back to 2006
-
- The Adriatic Sea Port System Authority
Southern has signed an agreement with Sogesid, a company "in
environment and infrastructure ministries and
transport, to collaborate in the drafting of the new Regulatory Plan
of the port of Brindisi, a document first approved in 1975
and then renovated in 2006. The agreement is part of the Convention already
between the two subjects on different activities at airports
ports of the lower Adriatic.
-
- In the act, signed by the President of the AdSP, Patroni Griffi, and
by the President of Sogesid, Enrico Biscay, Sogesid is expected to
first of all carry out an analysis of the aspects that make up the
the wide range of technical disciplines involved in the process of
drafting of the PRP: from a survey of the current state and
ongoing projects, economic, environmental and social aspects, but
also engineering and geological, urban and logistic,
landscape protection and port security.
-
- The port authority explained that this activity will be followed by
the drafting of the real Regulatory Plan that will be
of different works and graphs to outline the overall structure
areas intended for port and backport functions,
commercial activities, cruise shops,
industrial production, shipbuilding and shipbuilding
logistics, as well as the road and road connection axes
transport by rail. In addition, Sogesid will accompany the AdSP in the
approval process, which involves the environmental assessment process
strategic (VAS) and subsequent monitoring activity.
-
- Stressing the need to speed up the
update the PRP as soon as possible, Patrons
Griffi explained that with the support of Sogesid will be
created a working group consisting of the most recognized
experts in the field in order - he said - to "reduce the
so-called "crossing times", i.e.
the interval between the end of the actual phase (the
design) and the beginning of the next phase. Practically - he
specified - pure bureaucracy and endless proceedings
administrative procedures that contribute to postponing the approval of
a work. Adopt the PRP in record time, moreover - he added
Patroni Griffi - means eliminating once and for all any
type of opacity in relations between institutions, allowing
each to pursue, without interference, the public interests
of which it is placed as a garrison."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail