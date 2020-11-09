



November 9, 2020

The last version of the document dates back to 2006

The Adriatic Sea Port System Authority Southern has signed an agreement with Sogesid, a company "in environment and infrastructure ministries and transport, to collaborate in the drafting of the new Regulatory Plan of the port of Brindisi, a document first approved in 1975 and then renovated in 2006. The agreement is part of the Convention already between the two subjects on different activities at airports ports of the lower Adriatic.

In the act, signed by the President of the AdSP, Patroni Griffi, and by the President of Sogesid, Enrico Biscay, Sogesid is expected to first of all carry out an analysis of the aspects that make up the the wide range of technical disciplines involved in the process of drafting of the PRP: from a survey of the current state and ongoing projects, economic, environmental and social aspects, but also engineering and geological, urban and logistic, landscape protection and port security.

The port authority explained that this activity will be followed by the drafting of the real Regulatory Plan that will be of different works and graphs to outline the overall structure areas intended for port and backport functions, commercial activities, cruise shops, industrial production, shipbuilding and shipbuilding logistics, as well as the road and road connection axes transport by rail. In addition, Sogesid will accompany the AdSP in the approval process, which involves the environmental assessment process strategic (VAS) and subsequent monitoring activity.

Stressing the need to speed up the update the PRP as soon as possible, Patrons Griffi explained that with the support of Sogesid will be created a working group consisting of the most recognized experts in the field in order - he said - to "reduce the so-called "crossing times", i.e. the interval between the end of the actual phase (the design) and the beginning of the next phase. Practically - he specified - pure bureaucracy and endless proceedings administrative procedures that contribute to postponing the approval of a work. Adopt the PRP in record time, moreover - he added Patroni Griffi - means eliminating once and for all any type of opacity in relations between institutions, allowing each to pursue, without interference, the public interests of which it is placed as a garrison."







