November 9, 2020
- Finnlines complains that Finnish transport aid
maritime union are not granted in a fair and non-discriminatory manner
- In the third quarter, the company's revenues fell by
-18,4%
- The impact on the navigation company's business
Finnlines of travel restrictions adopted in Northern Europe
to contain the Covid-19 pandemic has also been
in the third quarter of this year despite an increase in the volumes of
goods carried by his fleet. The period was
filed by the Finnish shipowners' group company
Grimaldi with revenues of 126.7 million euros, with a
-18.4% in the third quarter of 2019. Operating costs are
amounted to EUR 102.9 million (-13.3%). EBITDA was
€40.8 million (-23.5%), operating profit at €24.5 million
million (-34.3%) and net profit of 22.5 million euros (-36.0%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, the company's fleet
transported 179,000 load units (-3.2%), 42,000
tonnes of cars not followed by passengers (+7.7%), 289,000
tonnes of un joined goods (+6.3%) and 163,000 passengers
(-30,3%).
- Pointing out that "the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of
slowdown and shipping companies around the world
have had to deal with an exceptional situation that has never occurred
first', the Chairman and CEO of the
finnish companies, Emanuele Grimaldi, pointed out that,
"despite the losses and the difficult times, Finnlines has not
stopped any ship and the company's services continued
unchanged.' Grimaldi also remarked that if, in
this moment of crisis, governments across Europe, and in particular
the Finnish one, have recognised the importance of transport
maritime union to secure supplies, especially those
finland, which entrusts up to 90% of its sea
exports and 80% of imports, however Grimaldi
reported that the Finnlines service linking Finland and
Sweden has not received financial aid from the
State worth 45 million euros of the National Emergency
Supply Agency and that new State aid for maritime transport
worth 24.8 million, which was recently offered
by the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency for the many
connections from Finland to Sweden and Estonia, were made
tailor-made for existing operators and the conditions for obtaining them
have ruled out the possibility for Finnlines to access
any State aid. Grimaldi recriminated that these
aid packages are distorting competition, discriminatory
and contrary to the principles of proportionality.
- In the first nine months of 2020 Finnlines totalled revenues
€363.1 million, down by -19.5% on the
corresponding period of last year. Operating costs are
amounted to 305.5 million (-16.1%). EBITDA was
107.2 million (-21.7%), EBIT 58.7 million (-33.3%) and the profit
net of 54.2 million euros (-33.8%).
- In the period January-September of this year, the
carried 536,000 loading units (-6.1%),
102,000 cars not followed by passengers (-19.7%), 811,000 goods
un joined (-4.9%) and 390,000 passengers (-28.3%).
