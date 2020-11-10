|
November 10, 2020
Assologist will ask the government for recognition
logistics as an essential public service
- Also called for the inclusion of service contracts
logistics in the Civil Code. Gentile: in the comparison on renewal
the "flexibility" component must be
be featured
- Assologist will ask the government that logistics
immediate recognition of "service" is assigned
essential public sector" and that logistics service contracts
are included in the Civil Code. This was announced today by the
President of the association, Andrea Gentile, at the opening of the
2020 edition of the Contract Logistics Observatory of the
Politecnico di Milano, this year dedicated to the effects of
health emergency on third-party logistics. "It is
it is necessary to emphasize - explained Gentile - how, in a moment
as difficult as it was the first phase of the
pandemic, alongside structures and healthcare professionals engaged with
self-denial in an extraordinary effort, a role equally
important has been carried out by logistics operators. A
beginning of 2020 - noted the President of Assologistica -
course the objective risk of adding to the health crisis also
that of supplies. All this, however, is not
Success. Logistics on behalf of third parties, although with enormous difficulties
and in an often chaotic climate, instead gave an answer of
efficiency, effectively avoiding the collapse of the system
socio-economic development of our country.
- Announcing that "Assologistica will ask the government
the immediate recognition of "essential public service"
for all logistics activities with their application
the rules of Law No 146/90 and subsequent amendments
for the duration of the stay of the state of emergency."
Gentile pointed out that "this would
increased awareness of all social components
Involved. Such a rule, he added, could
generate a very positive media effect: it would be clear to everyone
that those who work in logistics are contributing to the support of the country.
Of course - specified the President of Assologistica - such
status is requested only for the period of stay of the
state of emergency and would have zero burdens on the state."
- Gentile announced that, moreover, Assologistica "has
decided to call for government and parliamentary intervention to
the inclusion in the Civil Code of the contract of logistic services.
The logistics operator - he explained - is in fact still
provided with regulatory protections provided instead for other parties who
specific phases of logistics activity. Among the
different advantages of the revision we requested must be
a decline in civil litigation, the causes of which today are
determined not only by reasons of non-compliance, but precisely by
defects in the interpretation of the rules that the new legislation
would go and sort it out. It should be remembered that the entry between contracts
consecrated in the Civil Code also represents the
recognition of a contractual model governing
daily the handling of goods in our country,
contributes very significantly to GDP growth and
it guarantees the livelihood of millions of people."
- Gentile also addressed the theme of the renewal of the contract
logistics workers remembering that the renewal table
of that contract, which expired in December 2019, had just begun its
work, made difficult by the large and composite
employers (more than 20 organisations are present at the table
employers), when the health crisis actuallyed the
Negotiated. Gentile specified that despite the interruption of the
comparison the counterparts have never lost sight of in these
months and that the theme of social shock absorbers as well as
that of health protection with the signing of the protocols has
kept alive and incessant confrontation with a spirit -- he
pointed out the president of Assologistica -- that you can
define collaborative. Now the union, starting from the level
confederal - gentile also recalled - asks to return to the
negotiating table and in September and October the parties
met again. Of course, he pointed out, the
meetings have taken place in small groups or remotely but it is not
only the mode of meetings that has changed, even
the themes of the discussion at this stage will not be the usual: as
asks the union - anticipated Gentile - will face
the theme of smart working, but -- pointed out the president of
Assologistics - it will be necessary to evaluate whether this mode,
where technically possible, is an effective organizational choice
because it is clear that the emergency has imposed choices
which force them to adapt, but with the return to the
normality the choice should be evaluated from the point of view of
economic and organizational. Gentile also made it known that,
starting from the strategic importance of the world of logistics and
aware of the difficulties facing the sector,
the parties intend to propose to the institutions measures in support of the
companies and workers, but also actions and interventions for the
prevention of irregularities and the development of legality.
- "Assologistica - said Gentile - does not intend to
to avoid confrontation on the classic themes of a contractual renewal,
but in the face of a situation of extreme uncertainty like the one that
we're experiencing the first concern must be maintaining
on the business market and safeguarding jobs. The
all with a bargaining key
in which the "flexibility" component is
put in the foreground, managing to adapt the rules of work
to the needs of the business and the contingencies that the pandemic we are
certain will not spare us."
