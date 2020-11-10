



November 10, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Partnership of Braemar and V.Ships to support the cruises and ferries

The goal is to help companies address the current phase of crisis

Ship management and service companies for the sector braemar shipping services and v.ships have tightened a collaboration agreement with the aim - they explained - of support cruise ship and ferry companies as well as their investors and lenders to face the unprecedented challenges that the industry currently passenger ships is facing. The partnership will be carried out by Braemar Naves Corporate Finance (BNCF), a company wholly controlled by Braemar, and V.Ships Leisure, leading operator in the management services segment for the cruise industry.

This will result in the offer of stakeholders, including counselling services and advisory both in the operational and technical field and in terms of quality, safety and environment, as well as the evaluation of financial and corporate activities and the performance of two Due diligence.

"We believe - explained the CEO of BNCF, Richard Jansen - that this cooperation can offer a one-stop platform to support our partners in the cruises and ferries with practical and usable tips while face these difficult and complex times with determination.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail