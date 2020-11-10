|
|
|
|
November 10, 2020
|
|
- Partnership of Braemar and V.Ships to support the
cruises and ferries
-
- The goal is to help companies address
the current phase of crisis
-
- Ship management and service companies for the sector
braemar shipping services and v.ships have tightened a
collaboration agreement with the aim - they explained - of
support cruise ship and ferry companies
as well as their investors and lenders to face
the unprecedented challenges that the industry currently
passenger ships is facing. The partnership will be
carried out by Braemar Naves Corporate Finance (BNCF), a company
wholly controlled by Braemar, and V.Ships Leisure,
leading operator in the management services segment for the
cruise industry.
-
- This will result in the offer of
stakeholders, including counselling services and
advisory both in the operational and technical field and in terms of quality,
safety and environment, as well as the evaluation of
financial and corporate activities and the performance of two
Due diligence.
-
- "We believe - explained the CEO of
BNCF, Richard Jansen - that this cooperation can offer a
one-stop platform to support our partners in the
cruises and ferries with practical and usable tips while
face these difficult and complex times with determination.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail