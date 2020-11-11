



November 11, 2020

Original news At the PSA Genova Pra' terminal container, operations cranes 90 meters high has been extended to 1,200 meters of Quay

The National Civil Aviation Authority has authorized the use of these lifting equipment also in the area of Levante

PSA Genova Pra', the company that manages the main container terminal of the port of Genoa located at the end of the of the airport, has announced that the National Civil Aviation (ENAC) has authorized it to use tall cranes 90 meters also in the eastern area. The company recalled that until now the operation of the 90-meter high quay cranes dictated by the so-called "air roof", taking into account of the proximity of the port terminal to Genoa airport, was limited to almost 800 meters of quay, with a docking of 400 meters and one of 370 meters, while now the operation of the mega cranes already installed in the terminal has been extended to a total of 1,200 meters of quay, with the additional possibility of of contemporary docking of a third ship 370 meters long. The limit to 60 meters in height remains for the last part of the west quay, 270 meters long.

PSA Genova Pra' pointed out that its terminal is now able to accommodate at the same time, without any limitation, three mega container containers of the latest generation from over 20,000 teu and a fourth smaller ship.

Since 2016 the terminal has been equipped with eight dock cranes ZPMC "goosneck" of the latest generation for which it is an investment of about 100 million euros has been made. In addition, since 2018 the old diesel-powered forecourt cranes have been replaced with 21 new electric wheeled cranes, with a investment of 35 million euros.







