November 11, 2020
- At the PSA Genova Pra' terminal container, operations
cranes 90 meters high has been extended to 1,200 meters of
Quay
- The National Civil Aviation Authority has authorized
the use of these lifting equipment also in the area of
Levante
- PSA Genova Pra', the company that manages the main
container terminal of the port of Genoa located at the end of the
of the airport, has announced that the National
Civil Aviation (ENAC) has authorized it to use tall cranes
90 meters also in the eastern area. The company recalled that
until now the operation of the 90-meter high quay cranes
dictated by the so-called "air roof", taking into account
of the proximity of the port terminal to Genoa airport, was
limited to almost 800 meters of quay, with a docking of 400 meters
and one of 370 meters, while now the operation of the mega cranes
already installed in the terminal has been extended to
a total of 1,200 meters of quay, with the additional possibility of
of contemporary docking of a third ship 370 meters long. The
limit to 60 meters in height remains for the last part
of the west quay, 270 meters long.
- PSA Genova Pra' pointed out that its terminal is
now able to accommodate at the same time, without any
limitation, three mega container containers of the latest generation from over
20,000 teu and a fourth smaller ship.
- Since 2016 the terminal has been equipped with eight dock cranes
ZPMC "goosneck" of the latest generation for which it is
an investment of about 100 million euros has been made.
In addition, since 2018 the old diesel-powered forecourt cranes
have been replaced with 21 new electric wheeled cranes, with a
investment of 35 million euros.
