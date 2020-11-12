ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

13 November 2020 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 06:13 GMT+1



November 12, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
On 19 November, the annual meeting of Assarmers

The event will be streamed

On November 19th it will be streamed the annual meeting of Assarmatori, a meeting entitled "The sea does not stop even in the face of Covid: maritime transport on the front line to restart the country" to underline the role that shipping is playing, even during the period of pandemic, for the relaunch of Italy while waiting for it to end the emergency.

Program

11 a.m.

Tg1 journalist Marco Frittella, interview with President Stefano Messina

11:20 a.m.

Greeting from President Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli

11:25 a.m.

Round table on the present and future of the Shipping:
From resilience to restart, to emerge from the Covid emergency even stronger and more efficient.


Participate:


Fabrizio Palenzona - President Conftrasporto -


Nunzio Tartaglia - Head of Division CDP Enterprises


Pierfrancesco Vago - Executive Chairman MSC Cruises SA


Amm. Sq. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone - Head of General Staff of the Navy


Amm. Isp. Chief (CP) Giovanni Pettorino - Com. Gen. of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto


Giovanni Toti - President of the Region Liguria


Vincenzo De Luca - President of the Campania Region *


Massimiliano Fedriga - President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region


Stefano Messina - President of Assarmers

12:45 p.m.

Conclusions - Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Paola De Micheli


Assarmatori Award Award 2020

1:15 p.m.

Closure of work


In compliance with antivid-19 measures the assembly will not take place in presence. Participants will be connected online remotely and the event will be streamed on the www.assarmatori.eu


* awaiting confirmation

PSA Genova Pra'



Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail