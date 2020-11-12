|
11 a.m.
Tg1 journalist Marco Frittella,
interview with President Stefano Messina
11:20 a.m.
Greeting from President Confcommercio Carlo
Sangalli
11:25 a.m.
Round table on the present and future of the
Shipping:
From resilience to restart,
to emerge from the Covid emergency even stronger and more efficient.
Participate:
Fabrizio Palenzona - President
Conftrasporto -
Nunzio Tartaglia - Head of Division
CDP Enterprises
Pierfrancesco Vago - Executive Chairman
MSC Cruises SA
Amm. Sq. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone - Head of
General Staff of the Navy
Amm. Isp. Chief (CP) Giovanni Pettorino -
Com. Gen. of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto
Giovanni Toti - President of the Region
Liguria
Vincenzo De Luca - President of the
Campania Region *
Massimiliano Fedriga - President of the
Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region
Stefano Messina - President of
Assarmers
12:45 p.m.
Conclusions - Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport Paola De Micheli
Assarmatori Award Award 2020
1:15 p.m.
Closure of work
In compliance with antivid-19 measures
the assembly will not take place in presence. Participants
will be connected online remotely and the event will be
streamed on the www.assarmatori.eu
* awaiting confirmation