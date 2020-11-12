



November 12, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news On 19 November, the annual meeting of Assarmers

The event will be streamed

On November 19th it will be streamed the annual meeting of Assarmatori, a meeting entitled "The sea does not stop even in the face of Covid: maritime transport on the front line to restart the country" to underline the role that shipping is playing, even during the period of pandemic, for the relaunch of Italy while waiting for it to end the emergency.

Program

11 a.m. Tg1 journalist Marco Frittella, interview with President Stefano Messina 11:20 a.m. Greeting from President Confcommercio Carlo Sangalli 11:25 a.m. Round table on the present and future of the Shipping:

From resilience to restart, to emerge from the Covid emergency even stronger and more efficient.

Participate:

Fabrizio Palenzona - President Conftrasporto -

Nunzio Tartaglia - Head of Division CDP Enterprises

Pierfrancesco Vago - Executive Chairman MSC Cruises SA

Amm. Sq. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone - Head of General Staff of the Navy

Amm. Isp. Chief (CP) Giovanni Pettorino - Com. Gen. of the Corps of Captaincies of Porto

Giovanni Toti - President of the Region Liguria

Vincenzo De Luca - President of the Campania Region *

Massimiliano Fedriga - President of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region

Stefano Messina - President of Assarmers 12:45 p.m. Conclusions - Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Paola De Micheli

Assarmatori Award Award 2020 1:15 p.m. Closure of work

In compliance with antivid-19 measures the assembly will not take place in presence. Participants will be connected online remotely and the event will be streamed on the www.assarmatori.eu

* awaiting confirmation







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail