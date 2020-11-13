



November 13, 2020

Marked the new container traffic record for this month

In October 2020, the port of Singapore moved 49.86 million tonnes, down -5.1% on the same month last year which constitutes the seventh percentage of consecutive negative sign. Container traffic alone is amounted to 31.23 million tonnes (+1.1%), volume that represents the new record for the month of October which is such also counting traffic in terms of 20' containers (teu) 3.24 million teu (+0.1%). Conventional goods amounted to 1.43 million tonnes (-31.3%). Oil bulks fell by -16.5% to 15.12 million tonnes, while the other bulk are increased by +39.7% marking with 2.08 million tonnes the new record for the month of October.

In the first ten months of this year, the Asian port a total of 490.81 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 490.81 million tonnes of goods, with contraction of -5.8% over the period January-October 2019. The container goods amounted to 295.6 million tonnes (-2.1%), traffic that has been carried out with a handling of containers equal to 30.47 million teu (-0.8%). Conventional goods amounted to 15.24 million tonnes (-24.2%), oil bulk at 163.42 million tonnes tonnes (-11.3%) and the other bulk at 16.52 million tonnes (+13.5%).







