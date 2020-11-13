|
|
|
|
November 13, 2020
|
|
- In October, the port of Singapore moved nearly 50
million tonnes of goods (-5.1%)
-
- Marked the new container traffic record for
this month
-
- In October 2020, the port of Singapore moved 49.86
million tonnes, down -5.1% on the same month
last year which constitutes the seventh percentage of
consecutive negative sign. Container traffic alone is
amounted to 31.23 million tonnes (+1.1%), volume that
represents the new record for the month of October which is such
also counting traffic in terms of 20' containers
(teu) 3.24 million teu
(+0.1%). Conventional goods amounted to 1.43 million
tonnes (-31.3%). Oil bulks fell by
-16.5% to 15.12 million tonnes, while the other bulk are
increased by +39.7% marking with 2.08 million tonnes the
new record for the month of October.
-
- In the first ten months of this year, the Asian port
a total of 490.81 million tonnes of goods, with a total of 490.81 million tonnes of goods, with
contraction of -5.8% over the period January-October 2019. The
container goods amounted to 295.6 million tonnes
(-2.1%), traffic that has been carried out with a
handling of containers equal to 30.47 million teu (-0.8%).
Conventional goods amounted to 15.24 million
tonnes (-24.2%), oil bulk at 163.42 million tonnes
tonnes (-11.3%) and the other bulk at 16.52 million tonnes
(+13.5%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail