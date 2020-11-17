



November 17, 2020

Original news Order to ABB for the electrical system and propulsion of five cruise ships built by Fincantieri

Each unit will be equipped with two Azipod electric propulsion

The Swiss group ABB has secured an order for the value of about $150 million to provide a range complete with technologies for the generation, distribution electric and the propulsion of cruise ships new generation built by Fincantieri that will enter service between 2023 and 2026. In particular, each ship will be equipped with two Azipod electric propulsion systems swiss company, bringing the total propulsion power ordered for the five new naval units at 178 megawatts (238,700 horsepower). Part of the order includes the largest and powerful Azipod propulsion units never installed in Fincantieri with a power of 20 megawatts each.

ABB recalled that with the electric propulsion motor located in a submerged pod outside the hull, the system Azipod can rotate 360 degrees increasing significantly the manoeuvrability and operational efficiency of the ship and reducing fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to systems conventional axle lines.

In addition, each of the five cruise ships will be equipped with of abb's integrated electrical system, which includes generators, drives, electrical panels, propulsion transformers and a system remote control to maneuver Azipod units from the bridge.







