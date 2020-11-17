|
November 17, 2020
- Order to ABB for the electrical system and propulsion of
five cruise ships built by Fincantieri
-
- Each unit will be equipped with two
Azipod electric propulsion
-
- The Swiss group ABB has secured an order for the
value of about $150 million to provide a range
complete with technologies for the generation, distribution
electric and the propulsion of cruise ships new
generation built by Fincantieri that will enter service between
2023 and 2026. In particular, each ship will be
equipped with two Azipod electric propulsion systems
swiss company, bringing the total propulsion power
ordered for the five new naval units at 178 megawatts
(238,700 horsepower). Part of the order includes the largest
and powerful Azipod propulsion units never installed in
Fincantieri with a power of 20 megawatts each.
-
- ABB recalled that with the electric propulsion motor
located in a submerged pod outside the hull, the system
Azipod can rotate 360 degrees increasing significantly
the manoeuvrability and operational efficiency of the ship and
reducing fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to systems
conventional axle lines.
-
- In addition, each of the five cruise ships will be equipped with
of abb's integrated electrical system, which includes generators,
drives, electrical panels, propulsion transformers and a system
remote control to maneuver Azipod units from the bridge.
