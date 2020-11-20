Princess Cruises announces further suspension of
Cruises
Those lasting more than seven days that touch the
us have been cancelled until November 1, 2021
The Princess Cruises company of the American group Carnival
Corporation has announced a further significant extension of the
suspension period of cruises made by your
Fleet. The company today announced the cancellation of all
scheduled cruise departures until next March 31st.
Princess Cruises also decided to cancel until the first
November 2021 all cruises longer than seven
days in and out of U.S. ports.