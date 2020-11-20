ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
November 20, 2020

Princess Cruises announces further suspension of Cruises

Those lasting more than seven days that touch the us have been cancelled until November 1, 2021

The Princess Cruises company of the American group Carnival Corporation has announced a further significant extension of the suspension period of cruises made by your Fleet. The company today announced the cancellation of all scheduled cruise departures until next March 31st. Princess Cruises also decided to cancel until the first November 2021 all cruises longer than seven days in and out of U.S. ports.



