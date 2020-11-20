|
November 20, 2020
- Cisl urges the Sardinian AdSP to clarify the outcome of the
international call for the Porto Canale di Cagliari
-
- He also expressed the hope that the proposed agency for the
port work doesn't turn into a timed parking lot
indeterminate for workers
-
- Cisl is alarmed by the grave silence of the
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia on the outcome of the call
international level to identify the operator who will manage the
container terminal at the Porto Canale di Cagliari, an infrastructure that is
remained unused for more than a year after it is
cagliari's concession has been declared to have lapsed
International Container Terminal (CICT) of the Contship Italia Group
(
of the 10th
September 2019). A fear probably exacerbated by the outcome
of the procedure to identify the company that will manage
the landing which -- after three extensions -- ended last
august with the arrival of a single proposal made by the Londoner
PIFIM, a new company that aims to operate in numerous
sectors and that has no credential in the port, lack of
covered by the use of the Port of Amsterdam International
(
of the 31st
August 2020).
-
- "Although almost three months have passed since the closure of the
call - explained the Secretary General of Cisl Cagliari,
Mimmo Contu, and fit cisl's regional secretary, Corrado Pani-
we still don't know if the technical committee installed
considered all the documentation produced to be valid and it is possible to
then proceed to assign the entire quay of the
container terminal to PIFIM, the only participant. All
this in the total silence of the President of the AdSP, Massimo
Deiana, to whom we strongly ask to give our opinion as soon as possible in
on the developments of the international call but above all on
what scenario awaits the port workers.'
-
- Contu and Pani specified that they share "the path
the Sardinia Region has implemented in recent months to find more
solutions that allow further integration into the income of
workers ex CICT, currently in NASpi, through the activity of
training with active labour policies; without however
the desirability of using the EGF Funds.'
-
- Referring to the hypothesis that the workers of the Porto Canale
can be used through the creation of an agency to
temporary port work
(
of the 7
September 2020), while representatives of the
trade union organization have highlighted the goodness of the
measure on the other suggested greater caution on the timing of the
and made it known that they had requested clarifications on the path of
implementation and how to pay. Contu and Pani
they also reiterated the importance of knowing urgently
the outcome of the call, "did this - they noted - that
would allow the successful tenderer (if confirmed) to
absorb most of the workers as expected
in the same notice.'
-
- "In our opinion," the two trade unionists continued, "
it is urgent to know whether mise has identified not only this solution
immediate, but is also preparing a real development plan for
the Port Channel of Cagliari, as also requested by
Confindustria. In addition, we believe it is essential to understand whether in the
decree-law Relaunching medium-long investments are planned
term such as to facilitate a tax advantage that
favours the return of transhipment, which is what is
would turn into a big breath of oxygen not only for
Cagliari, but for the whole region».
-
- "Like Cisl and Fit- concluded Contu and Pani -
we reaffirm the right to work for former employees of the Port
channel, which certainly do not prefer forms of welfare
masked, and at the same time we hope that the agency will not
turn into an indefinite parking space for operators
ports of Cagliari.'
