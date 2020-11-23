



November 23, 2020

The company asks MIT for legal and financial certainty for the performance of the services

The Tirrenia shipping company of the Onorato Armatori group asked the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport clarity on the Public Service Convention for Continuity territorial maritime territory with Sardinia, a contractual agreement that until 19 July last linked MIT and Tirrenia. In two letters, a sent to the Ministry and the other to the regions concerned and to the unions, the ceo of the company, Massimo Mura, recalling that -- expired the convention and pending the formalization of an extension - Tirrenia has, however, covered the routes covered by the agreement, specified that, in the absence of legal and financial certainty for the performance of services, the company could cut off most of the connections with Sardinia from next December 1st with the consequent need for the use of hundreds of Layoffs.

Tirrenia specified that, with regard to Sardinia and sicily, services between Genoa, Olbia and Arbatax, between Naples and Cagliari and between Cagliari and Palermo and the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari, to which you could also add cancellation of the Termoli-Tremiti connection. Would on the other hand, the connections between Naples and Palermo, between Civitavecchia and Olbia and between Genoa and Porto Torres, as well as the livorno-cagliari and ravenna-brindisi-catania freight routes.

Concern about the disruption of maritime links with Sardinia was expressed by the Mayor of Cagliari: "The territorial continuity - highlighted Paolo Truzzu - must be be guaranteed for all Sardinian citizens, every day of the year. It is not a kind concession but a right constitutional often and willingly mortified by games on the skin ordinary citizens. I knew -- added Truzzu -- that the Tirrenia, with a letter from its CHIEF EXECUTIVE, announced the interruption of some connections to and from the Sardinia. I am not going to go into the substance of the matter, but I do judge unacceptable that Sardinian citizens should be practically seized, starting, as Tirrenia says, from 1 December. I hope, in the meantime - concluded the Mayor of Cagliari - that take steps on the renewal of the convention that guarantees territorial continuity, that the sacrosanct possibility for all Sardinian citizens to move how and when you want."







