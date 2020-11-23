|
|
|
|
November 23, 2020
|
|
- Tirrenia threatens disruption of maritime connections
with Sardinia
-
- The company asks MIT for legal and financial certainty
for the performance of the services
-
- The Tirrenia shipping company of the Onorato Armatori group
asked the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
clarity on the Public Service Convention for Continuity
territorial maritime territory with Sardinia, a contractual agreement that
until 19 July last linked MIT and Tirrenia. In two letters, a
sent to the Ministry and the other to the regions concerned and to the
unions, the ceo of the company, Massimo Mura,
recalling that -- expired the convention and pending the
formalization of an extension - Tirrenia has, however, covered the
routes covered by the agreement, specified that, in the absence of
legal and financial certainty for the performance of services, the
company could cut off most of the connections
with Sardinia from next December 1st with
the consequent need for the use of hundreds of
Layoffs.
-
- Tirrenia specified that, with regard to Sardinia and
sicily, services between Genoa, Olbia and
Arbatax, between Naples and Cagliari and between Cagliari and Palermo and the
Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari, to which you could also add
cancellation of the Termoli-Tremiti connection. Would
on the other hand, the connections between Naples and Palermo, between
Civitavecchia and Olbia and between Genoa and Porto Torres, as well as
the livorno-cagliari and ravenna-brindisi-catania freight routes.
-
- Concern about the disruption of maritime links with
Sardinia was expressed by the Mayor of Cagliari: "The
territorial continuity - highlighted Paolo Truzzu - must be
be guaranteed for all Sardinian citizens, every day
of the year. It is not a kind concession but a right
constitutional often and willingly mortified by games on the skin
ordinary citizens. I knew -- added Truzzu -- that the
Tirrenia, with a letter from its CHIEF EXECUTIVE,
announced the interruption of some connections to and from the
Sardinia. I am not going to go into the substance of the matter, but I do judge
unacceptable that Sardinian citizens should be practically
seized, starting, as Tirrenia says, from 1 December.
I hope, in the meantime - concluded the Mayor of Cagliari - that
take steps on the renewal of the convention that guarantees
territorial continuity, that the
sacrosanct possibility for all Sardinian citizens to move
how and when you want."
|
