



November 23, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Completed the first pilot test of the logistic corridor between the ports of Genoa and Alexandria

Initiative of Ignazio Messina & C. and Circle Group as part of the European FENIX project

The first pilot test of the international logistics corridor between the ports of Genoa and Alexandria, which was built as part of the european FENIX project, an initiative that involves, in addition to the italian shipping company Ignazio Messina & C. and the circle group, the Intermodal Marine Terminal (IMT) in the port of Genoa and the Ocean Express Agency, the Messina company in the port of Alessandria. The test was concluded on 15 November last with the arrival of the first ship in the Egyptian port port.

The project provides for full digitization and harmonisation of the documentary flows between all the actors involved in the corridor logistics between Genoa and Alessandria also using IoT technologies (Internet of Things) and special electronic seals with technology RFID that allow the immediate identification of containers, content, and any tampering, with the effect of reducing margins of error and speed up all operations, first of all customs duties.

Among the technologies used are the eSeals installed on the containers: these are seals in which there is an RFID component that, through a numbered sequence, allows immediate identification, also allowing you to manage logistic and customs flows related to entry (export) or output (import).

A key element of the project is the ability to of the various components of the system to constantly dialogue with each other compatible parameters: IoT seals on containers and technologies installed in port gates or mobile equipment (smartphones, vehicular vehicles), allow you to automatically detect the numbering corresponding to the seal, check that it is not burglary, identify all related documents (the certificates of origin and plant health) by reducing the errors as well as possible slowdowns in the number of control and/or inspection.







