November 23, 2020
- Completed the first pilot test of the logistic corridor between the
ports of Genoa and Alexandria
- Initiative of Ignazio Messina & C. and Circle Group
as part of the European FENIX project
- The first pilot test of the
international logistics corridor between the ports of Genoa and
Alexandria, which was built as part of the
european FENIX project, an initiative that involves, in addition to the
italian shipping company Ignazio Messina & C. and the
circle group, the Intermodal Marine Terminal
(IMT) in the port of Genoa and the Ocean Express Agency, the
Messina company in the port of Alessandria. The test was
concluded on 15 November last with the arrival of the first ship in the
Egyptian port port.
- The project provides for full digitization and harmonisation
of the documentary flows between all the actors involved in the corridor
logistics between Genoa and Alessandria also using IoT technologies
(Internet of Things) and special electronic seals with technology
RFID that allow the immediate identification of containers,
content, and any tampering, with the effect of reducing
margins of error and speed up all operations, first of all
customs duties.
- Among the technologies used are the eSeals installed on the
containers: these are seals in which there is
an RFID component that, through a numbered sequence,
allows immediate identification, also allowing you to manage
logistic and customs flows related to entry (export) or
output (import).
- A key element of the project is the ability to
of the various components of the system to constantly dialogue with each other
compatible parameters: IoT seals on containers and
technologies installed in port gates or mobile equipment
(smartphones, vehicular vehicles), allow you to automatically detect the
numbering corresponding to the seal, check that it is not
burglary, identify all related documents (the
certificates of origin and plant health) by reducing the
errors as well as possible slowdowns in the number of
control and/or inspection.
