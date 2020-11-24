|
|
|
|
November 24, 2020
|
|
- Editorial
-
It continues with Signorini and Sommariva the degrading procedure of
appointment of the Presidents of the AdSPs
-
- The President of the Liguria Region expressed his
agreement on the two designations at the top of the AdSP
-
- They have the credentials to fill the position. 're
talking about Paolo Emilio Signorini and Mario Sommariva. The first
will be confirmed president of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea, a body that has been guiding since the end of
2016. The second has been appointed President of the
Port System of the Ligurian Sea, previously commissioned by
exercised by Carla Roncallo who became part of the
Council of the Transport Regulatory Authority (ART).
-
- The references are in order. Among the various assignments, the first
conducted management mandates at the Ministry of Infrastructure
transport, but also with that of the Economy and
finance, and, before becoming Chairman of the AdSP, was
for the Liguria Region responsible for the planning of
investments in transport, ports and logistics.
The other has already spent a lifetime in the environment
maritime-port: first employee of a shipping company
and trade unionist, Sommariva then held roles of responsibility
in countless companies and organizations in the sector and therefore
became Secretary-General before the
port of Bari and then of the Port Authority of Trieste,
subsequently merged into the System Authority
Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea.
-
- If questioned, Signorini and Sommariva would certainly claim to
be honored for being confirmed respectively and
I would like to say that we have a very difficult task to perform. Ne
they would have reason because their designations are intended to
validate the good work done previously.
-
- But parole is a must. Because, without
nothing to remove from Signorini and Sommariva, the current procedure for
identify the persons called upon to chair the
Italian Port System is - in no uncertain terms -
Scandalous. A procedure unworthy, because it is not even worthy of a
third world country, and such as to debase and degrade the authority of the
of the deserving people who will carry out the task.
-
- Article 8 of the Law on the reorganisation of legislation in
port matters No 84 of 28 January 1994 provided that the
President of the Port Authorities was appointed, subject to
agreement with the region concerned, by decree of the Minister of
Transport and shipping, within a group of experts
and proven professional qualification in the fields of
transport and port economy designated respectively by the
by the Province, the Municipalities and the Chambers of Commerce, Industry,
Crafts and Agriculture.
-
- Legislative Decree No. 169 of 4 August 2016 of
reorganisation, rationalisation and simplification of the
regulation concerning the Port Authorities has amended
Article 8 of Law 84/94 establishing that the President
port system authority is appointed by the Minister of
infrastructure and transport, in agreement with the President or
Presidents of the region concerned. Understanding that, with regard to
Signorini and Sommariva, has already been signed by the
President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti.
-
- Last August, in order to proceed with the renewal of the
summit as well as the two Ligurian AdSPs also of eleven other
Port System Authority, the Minister of
Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, as well as
graziano Delrio and Danilo Toninelli, has
acquired expressions of interest of interest to the
candidates to hold the role of president of an AdSP. By issuing
the specific notice, as well as on the occasion of the previous
renewals of the presidencies of the port authorities, it has been
specified that the activated procedure would not have been of a
insolvency proceedings and that there was no selective procedure, nor
any ranking list would have been drawn up and published and not even made
public the list of those who had submitted their
Cv.
-
- A procedure, therefore, that led to filling a drawer
of the minister's desk of recruitment requests for use
exclusive of De Micheli, and before her of Delrio and Toninelli.
From the drawer they could draw any curriculum vitae, without
have to account for it to any one. From the already small backhoe of the
Law 84/94, formulated by different top management of local authorities,
arrived in 2016 to assign absolute power of appointment to a
one person. In 2016, it was decided that the Presidents of the
Regions had the sole power not to express their understanding
on the appointment, in which case the decision would be postponed to a
service conference.
-
- A procedure, in short, truly unworthy of a nation that
would like to be counted among those of the First World. A process of
appointment, the one in force for the selection of the presidents of the AdSPs
which are public bodies of absolute importance in the economic system
italian port, which brings the Italian port back to
decades that seem centuries. Past and dark centuries that we usually
we re-invoke to describe today's practices that we believe to be
"Third World. "
-
- A scenario to drop your arms. The worst thing is that
this situation cannot be blamed on the government, nor on
the current one or the previous ones. We were all there when
there was discussion of renewing and adapting the port reform law
1994. We were all there when the different drafts of the new
measure clearly indicated what the
criteria for the appointment of the Presidents of the System Authorities
Port.
-
- Not one of the associations, organizations, federations,
bodies, companies and trade unions in the maritime-port world
italian expressed, if not its rejection, at least perplexity
than an autocratic and undemocratic norm what is
the one for the appointment of the Presidents of the AdSPs.
-
- One sometimes wonders whether a government is an expression of the
national community and whether it is better or worse than
This. In Italy, of course, we have and have had the governments
that we deserve or even better.
-
- Bruno Bellio
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail