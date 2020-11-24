



November 24, 2020

Original news Editorial It continues with Signorini and Sommariva the degrading procedure of appointment of the Presidents of the AdSPs

The President of the Liguria Region expressed his agreement on the two designations at the top of the AdSP

They have the credentials to fill the position. 're talking about Paolo Emilio Signorini and Mario Sommariva. The first will be confirmed president of the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea, a body that has been guiding since the end of 2016. The second has been appointed President of the Port System of the Ligurian Sea, previously commissioned by exercised by Carla Roncallo who became part of the Council of the Transport Regulatory Authority (ART).

The references are in order. Among the various assignments, the first conducted management mandates at the Ministry of Infrastructure transport, but also with that of the Economy and finance, and, before becoming Chairman of the AdSP, was for the Liguria Region responsible for the planning of investments in transport, ports and logistics. The other has already spent a lifetime in the environment maritime-port: first employee of a shipping company and trade unionist, Sommariva then held roles of responsibility in countless companies and organizations in the sector and therefore became Secretary-General before the port of Bari and then of the Port Authority of Trieste, subsequently merged into the System Authority Port of the Eastern Adriatic Sea.

If questioned, Signorini and Sommariva would certainly claim to be honored for being confirmed respectively and I would like to say that we have a very difficult task to perform. Ne they would have reason because their designations are intended to validate the good work done previously.

But parole is a must. Because, without nothing to remove from Signorini and Sommariva, the current procedure for identify the persons called upon to chair the Italian Port System is - in no uncertain terms - Scandalous. A procedure unworthy, because it is not even worthy of a third world country, and such as to debase and degrade the authority of the of the deserving people who will carry out the task.

Article 8 of the Law on the reorganisation of legislation in port matters No 84 of 28 January 1994 provided that the President of the Port Authorities was appointed, subject to agreement with the region concerned, by decree of the Minister of Transport and shipping, within a group of experts and proven professional qualification in the fields of transport and port economy designated respectively by the by the Province, the Municipalities and the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Crafts and Agriculture.

Legislative Decree No. 169 of 4 August 2016 of reorganisation, rationalisation and simplification of the regulation concerning the Port Authorities has amended Article 8 of Law 84/94 establishing that the President port system authority is appointed by the Minister of infrastructure and transport, in agreement with the President or Presidents of the region concerned. Understanding that, with regard to Signorini and Sommariva, has already been signed by the President of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti.

Last August, in order to proceed with the renewal of the summit as well as the two Ligurian AdSPs also of eleven other Port System Authority, the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, as well as graziano Delrio and Danilo Toninelli, has acquired expressions of interest of interest to the candidates to hold the role of president of an AdSP. By issuing the specific notice, as well as on the occasion of the previous renewals of the presidencies of the port authorities, it has been specified that the activated procedure would not have been of a insolvency proceedings and that there was no selective procedure, nor any ranking list would have been drawn up and published and not even made public the list of those who had submitted their Cv.

A procedure, therefore, that led to filling a drawer of the minister's desk of recruitment requests for use exclusive of De Micheli, and before her of Delrio and Toninelli. From the drawer they could draw any curriculum vitae, without have to account for it to any one. From the already small backhoe of the Law 84/94, formulated by different top management of local authorities, arrived in 2016 to assign absolute power of appointment to a one person. In 2016, it was decided that the Presidents of the Regions had the sole power not to express their understanding on the appointment, in which case the decision would be postponed to a service conference.

A procedure, in short, truly unworthy of a nation that would like to be counted among those of the First World. A process of appointment, the one in force for the selection of the presidents of the AdSPs which are public bodies of absolute importance in the economic system italian port, which brings the Italian port back to decades that seem centuries. Past and dark centuries that we usually we re-invoke to describe today's practices that we believe to be "Third World. "

A scenario to drop your arms. The worst thing is that this situation cannot be blamed on the government, nor on the current one or the previous ones. We were all there when there was discussion of renewing and adapting the port reform law 1994. We were all there when the different drafts of the new measure clearly indicated what the criteria for the appointment of the Presidents of the System Authorities Port.

Not one of the associations, organizations, federations, bodies, companies and trade unions in the maritime-port world italian expressed, if not its rejection, at least perplexity than an autocratic and undemocratic norm what is the one for the appointment of the Presidents of the AdSPs.

One sometimes wonders whether a government is an expression of the national community and whether it is better or worse than This. In Italy, of course, we have and have had the governments that we deserve or even better.

Bruno Bellio







