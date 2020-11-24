|
|
|
|
November 24, 2020
|
|
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti ask De Micheli for a
meeting to discuss the Tirrenia issue
-
- The proposed disruption of maritime services -
highlighted - would immediately have an impact on the strength of the
Work
-
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti asked the Minister
Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, a meeting
urgent to discuss the suspension of some links
with Sardinia and Sicily carried out in agreement with the
State that has been proposed by the shipping company Tirrenia
(
of the 23rd
November 2020).
-
- "We would like to - explained the trade unions in
a letter to De Micheli -- understand clearly the question about
denounced and announced by Tirrenia CIN itself, citing
the choice to break some links to the absolute lack
to date of precise communications on the extension of the Convention.
The desire expressed by Tirrenia CIN to stop, at
from 1 December, transport services on the
Termoli-Tremiti, Genoa-Olbia-Arbatax, Naples-Cagliari,
Cagliari-Palermo, Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari - have
the trade unions - would immediately have an impact on the
on the workforce, estimated at about 500 seafarers made redundant
in addition to the obvious and heavy limitations to continuity services
territorial level.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail