



November 24, 2020

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti asked the Minister Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, a meeting urgent to discuss the suspension of some links with Sardinia and Sicily carried out in agreement with the State that has been proposed by the shipping company Tirrenia ( of the 23rd November 2020).

"We would like to - explained the trade unions in a letter to De Micheli -- understand clearly the question about denounced and announced by Tirrenia CIN itself, citing the choice to break some links to the absolute lack to date of precise communications on the extension of the Convention. The desire expressed by Tirrenia CIN to stop, at from 1 December, transport services on the Termoli-Tremiti, Genoa-Olbia-Arbatax, Naples-Cagliari, Cagliari-Palermo, Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari - have the trade unions - would immediately have an impact on the on the workforce, estimated at about 500 seafarers made redundant in addition to the obvious and heavy limitations to continuity services territorial level.'







