



November 25, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news R.C.M. Construction is located in the Port Management Center of Ravenna

Sapir sold 940 square meters of offices

The Sapir Group has sold to R.C.M. Costruzioni 940 meters executives of offices in the Port Management Centre of Ravenna which, strategically located a few kilometers from the area industrial industry but also by the city of art and the sea, hosts already the offices of Sapir and the Customs Agency, offices of it companies and the intercompany canteen. R.C.M. Costruzioni of the Rainone group, is the company of the general contractor who will carry out the project Port Hub of Ravenna ( of the 15th June and 6 November 2020).

"We are really pleased," said the Asset and Development of Sapir, Davide Serrau - to have shared with RCM, as well as of course under satisfactory contractual conditions for both the vision of the Management Centre as a nerve centre for the the development of the port. A place to develop business while enjoying the best comfort guaranteed by spaces, services, connections".

"The choice of RCM, which will make it its seat for northern Italy - said brothers Eugenio and Elio Rainone - confirms the company's willingness to forge a link and take root on the territory, also as a wish for the settlement in the Centre of other subjects who will gravite to the Hub Project."









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail