November 25, 2020
- R.C.M. Construction is located in the Port Management Center
of Ravenna
-
- Sapir sold 940 square meters of offices
-
- The Sapir Group has sold to R.C.M. Costruzioni 940 meters
executives of offices in the Port Management Centre of Ravenna which,
strategically located a few kilometers from the area
industrial industry but also by the city of art and the sea, hosts
already the offices of Sapir and the Customs Agency, offices of
it companies and the intercompany canteen.
R.C.M. Costruzioni of the Rainone group, is the company
of the general contractor who will carry out the project
Port Hub of Ravenna
(
of the 15th
June and 6
November 2020).
-
- "We are really pleased," said the Asset and
Development of Sapir, Davide Serrau - to have shared with RCM, as well as
of course under satisfactory contractual conditions for both
the vision of the Management Centre as a nerve centre for the
the development of the port. A place to develop business while enjoying the
best comfort guaranteed by spaces, services, connections".
-
- "The choice of RCM, which will make it its seat for
northern Italy - said brothers Eugenio and Elio Rainone
- confirms the company's willingness to forge a link and
take root on the territory, also as a wish for the settlement in the
Centre of other subjects who will gravite to the Hub Project."
