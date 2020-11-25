



November 25, 2020

The ships will enter the fleet of the Norwegian Massterly, joint venture between Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen

Today at the Indian shipyard Cochin Shipyard was set up the construction of two electric ferries to navigation which will be made for the Norwegian ASKO Maritime. The ships will be 67 meters long, will be powered by batteries of the capacity of 1,846 kWh and will be able to load 16 trailer at full load. The two autonomous naval units will be managed by Massterly, a joint venture between the Norwegian Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen set up specifically for the autonomous navigation ( of the 4th April 2018).

The order includes an option to build two more ships Twin.









