ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

26 November 2020 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 08:26 GMT+1



November 25, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Cochin Shipyard starts construction of two ferries at autonomous navigation

The ships will enter the fleet of the Norwegian Massterly, joint venture between Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen

Today at the Indian shipyard Cochin Shipyard was set up the construction of two electric ferries to navigation which will be made for the Norwegian ASKO Maritime. The ships will be 67 meters long, will be powered by batteries of the capacity of 1,846 kWh and will be able to load 16 trailer at full load. The two autonomous naval units will be managed by Massterly, a joint venture between the Norwegian Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen set up specifically for the autonomous navigation ( of the 4th April 2018).

The order includes an option to build two more ships Twin.



PSA Genova Pra'


Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail