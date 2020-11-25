|
November 25, 2020
- Cochin Shipyard starts construction of two ferries at
autonomous navigation
- The ships will enter the fleet of the Norwegian Massterly,
joint venture between Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen
- Today at the Indian shipyard Cochin Shipyard was
set up the construction of two electric ferries to navigation
which will be made for the Norwegian ASKO Maritime. The
ships will be 67 meters long, will be powered by batteries of the
capacity of 1,846 kWh and will be able to load 16
trailer at full load. The two autonomous naval units will be
managed by Massterly, a joint venture between the Norwegian
Kongsberg and Wilhelmsen set up specifically for the
autonomous navigation
(
of the 4th
April 2018).
- The order includes an option to build two more ships
Twin.