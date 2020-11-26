|
- The French Sogestran obtains a stake in
majority in the Dutch De Poli Tankers
-
- Dutch company completes acquisition of Team
Tankers
-
- The Transport Group French Sogestran has bought a
majority stake in the Dutch De Poli Tankers,
company that has a fleet of eight chemical ships, and the latter
has allocated the proceeds from this transaction to
complete the acquisition of Team Tankers International (TTI),
shipping company operating a fleet of 30 ships
chimichiere. The latter transaction includes seven chemical
8,000 tons of gross capacity and the organization of the Team
Tankers in Marbella, Spain. In addition, De Poli Tankers will manage
three more tti chimichiere for a period of time
limited time.
-
- Sogestran currently operates in the maritime transport sector
with a fleet of 20 ships for the transport of petroleum products and
of other goods. In addition, French group has a fleet of 160
river boats used on the Rivers Danube, Loire, Rhine
Rhône and Seine, operates intermodal transport services
containerised in France, Belgium and the Netherlands and has warehouses
for the storage of dangerous goods in the port of Le Havre.
