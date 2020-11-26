



November 26, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The French Sogestran obtains a stake in majority in the Dutch De Poli Tankers

Dutch company completes acquisition of Team Tankers

The Transport Group French Sogestran has bought a majority stake in the Dutch De Poli Tankers, company that has a fleet of eight chemical ships, and the latter has allocated the proceeds from this transaction to complete the acquisition of Team Tankers International (TTI), shipping company operating a fleet of 30 ships chimichiere. The latter transaction includes seven chemical 8,000 tons of gross capacity and the organization of the Team Tankers in Marbella, Spain. In addition, De Poli Tankers will manage three more tti chimichiere for a period of time limited time.

Sogestran currently operates in the maritime transport sector with a fleet of 20 ships for the transport of petroleum products and of other goods. In addition, French group has a fleet of 160 river boats used on the Rivers Danube, Loire, Rhine Rhône and Seine, operates intermodal transport services containerised in France, Belgium and the Netherlands and has warehouses for the storage of dangerous goods in the port of Le Havre.







