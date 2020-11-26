|
November 26, 2020
- Shipping asks Amazon founder to make his own
campaign to facilitate the change of ship crews
-
- BIMCO, Intercargo, ICS and Intertanko remind Bezos that,
"if the ships do not set sail, events of magnitude such as the Black
Friday or Cyber Monday would be impossible.
-
- The latest initiative of the Round Table of Associations
international maritime authorities, a body that is made up of
shipowners' associations BIMCO, Intercargo, International Chamber of
Shipping (ICS) and Intertanko, can be evaluated in several
ways, even antithetical. It can be understood as the failure
of a maritime transport industry that is failing to move
government agencies and is forced to turn to others in order to
achieve their goals. Or like the will
to involve in the matter an actor who has so far made the
convited of stone. Or almost that you want to call into question
one who is one of the few to have benefited in a
moment of crisis that has seriously damaged many others, and perhaps
that's why you want to pull it for the jacket calling it to
take some responsibility, if he has any.
-
- So far, in fact, shipowners and other operators of the
maritime transport have not been very successful in convincing the
governments to take measures that, in this period of
mobility restrictions adopted to contain the
coronavirus pandemic, make it easier to change the exchange of
crews of the ships, essential -- they have repeatedly unregulated
shipowners' associations in repeating it - to continue to
ensure that fleets can move goods and goods
vital supplies for economies and communities that need to
face this moment of acute difficulty.
-
- The ears of governments so far do not seem receptive at all,
or, if it is, evidently it is believed that so much
the exchange of seafarers should not be essential since, even if
if this problem has been unresolved for many months now, the ships
continue to sail.
-
- However you see the question and in whatever way you evaluate
the efforts made to solve it, the novelty is that -
heard - representatives of the four associations
international shipowners have decided to send a letter
open to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos,
asking him to use his influence and his role as
leading e-commerce entrepreneur, whose business -
bimco, intercargo, ics and intertanko - it is important to
based on global maritime transport, to commit to
400,000 seafarers stranded at sea and to put pressure on the
next Biden administration coming to the U.S. and the others
world leaders to recognize seafarers as
essential workers.
-
- To almost confirm that it is impossible for them to obtain a
result, to the CEO of Amazon the four shipowners' associations
they wrote that it is he who has the power "to do
really the difference for four hundred thousand dedicated professionals that you
sacrifice to keep world markets active." Wonder
if the recipient will be flattered or annoyed by
the inappropriate blame game.
-
- However, just to remind Bezos how much his business
depends on maritime transport, the presidents of BIMCO, Intercargo,
ICS and Intertanko, Sadan Kaptanoglu, Dimitris Fafalios, Esben
Poulsson and Paul of Friend, in the letter they hurried to
remind him that "if the ships do not set sail, events of the
such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday would be impossible.
Which, so to dictate, seems almost a threat in his
Comparisons.
-
- It is to be expected that Bezos will comply with the request
shipowners. The unknown is how governments
will accept the exhortation, which is likely to be pressing,
of the founder of Amazon. Wonder! Maybe the new
us administration will listen to the plea to
a seattle-based company. Perhaps others, who have risen to the
power or intend to do so by supporting the iron will to
national firms, will receive the invitation as smoke in the
eyes coming from the Satan of e-commerce. One and the other,
evidently oblivious to the deep and inextricable
interconnections that now bind economies and businesses across the world
the world and therefore not even able to lay down and propose rules, to
starting from those for taxation, which can ensure
more harmonious global development.
-
- Bruno Bellio
