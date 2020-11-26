



November 26, 2020

Shipping asks Amazon founder to make his own campaign to facilitate the change of ship crews

BIMCO, Intercargo, ICS and Intertanko remind Bezos that, "if the ships do not set sail, events of magnitude such as the Black Friday or Cyber Monday would be impossible.

The latest initiative of the Round Table of Associations international maritime authorities, a body that is made up of shipowners' associations BIMCO, Intercargo, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Intertanko, can be evaluated in several ways, even antithetical. It can be understood as the failure of a maritime transport industry that is failing to move government agencies and is forced to turn to others in order to achieve their goals. Or like the will to involve in the matter an actor who has so far made the convited of stone. Or almost that you want to call into question one who is one of the few to have benefited in a moment of crisis that has seriously damaged many others, and perhaps that's why you want to pull it for the jacket calling it to take some responsibility, if he has any.

So far, in fact, shipowners and other operators of the maritime transport have not been very successful in convincing the governments to take measures that, in this period of mobility restrictions adopted to contain the coronavirus pandemic, make it easier to change the exchange of crews of the ships, essential -- they have repeatedly unregulated shipowners' associations in repeating it - to continue to ensure that fleets can move goods and goods vital supplies for economies and communities that need to face this moment of acute difficulty.

The ears of governments so far do not seem receptive at all, or, if it is, evidently it is believed that so much the exchange of seafarers should not be essential since, even if if this problem has been unresolved for many months now, the ships continue to sail.

However you see the question and in whatever way you evaluate the efforts made to solve it, the novelty is that - heard - representatives of the four associations international shipowners have decided to send a letter open to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, asking him to use his influence and his role as leading e-commerce entrepreneur, whose business - bimco, intercargo, ics and intertanko - it is important to based on global maritime transport, to commit to 400,000 seafarers stranded at sea and to put pressure on the next Biden administration coming to the U.S. and the others world leaders to recognize seafarers as essential workers.

To almost confirm that it is impossible for them to obtain a result, to the CEO of Amazon the four shipowners' associations they wrote that it is he who has the power "to do really the difference for four hundred thousand dedicated professionals that you sacrifice to keep world markets active." Wonder if the recipient will be flattered or annoyed by the inappropriate blame game.

However, just to remind Bezos how much his business depends on maritime transport, the presidents of BIMCO, Intercargo, ICS and Intertanko, Sadan Kaptanoglu, Dimitris Fafalios, Esben Poulsson and Paul of Friend, in the letter they hurried to remind him that "if the ships do not set sail, events of the such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday would be impossible. Which, so to dictate, seems almost a threat in his Comparisons.

It is to be expected that Bezos will comply with the request shipowners. The unknown is how governments will accept the exhortation, which is likely to be pressing, of the founder of Amazon. Wonder! Maybe the new us administration will listen to the plea to a seattle-based company. Perhaps others, who have risen to the power or intend to do so by supporting the iron will to national firms, will receive the invitation as smoke in the eyes coming from the Satan of e-commerce. One and the other, evidently oblivious to the deep and inextricable interconnections that now bind economies and businesses across the world the world and therefore not even able to lay down and propose rules, to starting from those for taxation, which can ensure more harmonious global development.

