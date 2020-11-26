|
November 26, 2020
- Sealogis will have its own logistics platform
in the port of Marseille Fos
- Buisson: we want to become the leading
port logistics in France
- Sealogis company of logistics group French Geodis
will have its own logistics platform in the port of
Marseille Fos consists of 24,000 square meters of warehouses and
a large container storage area, a centre that is expected to be
the company will take over in the third quarter
next year. The President of Geodis, MarieChristine Lombard,
pointed out that if Sealogis built his development around
french ports, including Le Havre and Dunkirk, with the
positioning in the port of Marseille Fos the company is located in a
strategic centre at the crossroads between Europe and the Mediterranean.
- "At present, " remarked the President of Sealogis,
Christophe Buisson - Sealogis, through his subsidiary Xplog, is
the main port logistics operator on the square of Le
Havre with over 180,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Want
replicate this success in Marseille and become the main
port logistics companies in France.'
