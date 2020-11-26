



November 26, 2020

Buisson: we want to become the leading port logistics in France

Sealogis company of logistics group French Geodis will have its own logistics platform in the port of Marseille Fos consists of 24,000 square meters of warehouses and a large container storage area, a centre that is expected to be the company will take over in the third quarter next year. The President of Geodis, MarieChristine Lombard, pointed out that if Sealogis built his development around french ports, including Le Havre and Dunkirk, with the positioning in the port of Marseille Fos the company is located in a strategic centre at the crossroads between Europe and the Mediterranean.

"At present, " remarked the President of Sealogis, Christophe Buisson - Sealogis, through his subsidiary Xplog, is the main port logistics operator on the square of Le Havre with over 180,000 square meters of managed warehouses. Want replicate this success in Marseille and become the main port logistics companies in France.'







