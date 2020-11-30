|
November 30, 2020
- PSA Genova Pra' puts two new railway cranes into service
- Investment worth seven million euros
At the Genoese container terminal of PSA Genova Pra' was
inaugurated the entry into service of two new railway cranes that
were built by the Austrian company Künz. For
the acquisition of the two vehicles, the terminal company
invested seven million euros, investment - underlined
the company - which shows how PSA Genova Pra' considers the
iron cycle, on which it continues to invest pending the
completion of infrastructure on the rail network outside the
terminals aimed at increasing container transport volumes
rail.