



November 30, 2020

Investment worth seven million euros

At the Genoese container terminal of PSA Genova Pra' was inaugurated the entry into service of two new railway cranes that were built by the Austrian company Künz. For the acquisition of the two vehicles, the terminal company invested seven million euros, investment - underlined the company - which shows how PSA Genova Pra' considers the iron cycle, on which it continues to invest pending the completion of infrastructure on the rail network outside the terminals aimed at increasing container transport volumes rail.









