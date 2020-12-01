



December 1, 2020

It has been set for 5 December

Federmar/Cisal confirmed the 24-hour strike called for on 5 December of the sea and land workers of the Tirrenia-CIN because - explained the union - the Ministry of infrastructure and transport has not yet communicated to the company the extension of the agreement for services due to ensure territorial continuity with the major islands and provided for by the relaunch decree (art. 205 paragraph 1, converted law no. 77 of 17 July 2020). 'Tirrenia/CIN, because of the of this unholy ministerial behaviour -- denounced the national secretariat of the union in a note -- it's creating bewilderment among workers about the fate of the future employment, with the continuous stop and go of the cancelled lines: Termoli-Tremiti, Genoa-Olbia-Arbatax, Naples-Cagliari, Cagliari-Palermo and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari».

Federmar/Cisal specified that the strike provides that tirrenia-cin workers refrain from working with the following calendar: ground staff: full working day of 5 December; cabin crew passenger ferries: 24 hours with start at 16.00 on 5 December; ferry crew goods: 24 hours from 00.00 on 5 December.







