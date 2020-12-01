|
December 1, 2020
- Federmar/Cisal confirms workers' 24-hour strike
Tirrenia-CIN
- It has been set for 5 December
- Federmar/Cisal confirmed the 24-hour strike called for
on 5 December of the sea and land workers of the
Tirrenia-CIN because - explained the union - the Ministry of
infrastructure and transport has not yet communicated to the
company the extension of the agreement for services due to
ensure territorial continuity with the major islands and
provided for by the relaunch decree (art. 205 paragraph 1, converted
law no. 77 of 17 July 2020). 'Tirrenia/CIN, because of the
of this unholy ministerial behaviour -- denounced the
national secretariat of the union in a note -- it's creating
bewilderment among workers about the fate of the future employment,
with the continuous stop and go of the cancelled lines: Termoli-Tremiti,
Genoa-Olbia-Arbatax, Naples-Cagliari, Cagliari-Palermo and
Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari».
- Federmar/Cisal specified that the strike provides that
tirrenia-cin workers refrain from working with the
following calendar: ground staff: full working day
of 5 December; cabin crew passenger ferries: 24 hours with
start at 16.00 on 5 December; ferry crew
goods: 24 hours from 00.00 on 5 December.
