



December 2, 2020

Original news Søren Toft officially assumes the position of MSC CEO

He will also join the board of administration of Terminal Investment Limited

The Swiss shipowners' group Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has formalized the assignment of the position of administrator delegate, with effect from today, to Søren Toft, which since 2013 and until the end of 2019 he was chief operating officer of the Danish shipping company Maersk Line. In MSC Toft reports directly to the Chairman of the Swiss Group Diego Aponte and to the founder and chairman of MSC, Gianluigi Aponte.

Toft has been entrusted with the supervision of all msc group's freight activities, including msc group freight services containerised maritime services and logistics services. In addition, it will enter to be a member of the Terminal's board of directors Investment Limited (TIL), the group's terminal company Msc.

"With twenty-five years of experience in leadership roles in Maersk and its absolute understanding of the future of supply containerised maritime chain - pointed out Diego Aponte - Søren is the ideal choice to contribute, at the helm of our family business, to bring MSC into the future based on the on the strategy that made MSC a story of increasing success for the last five decades.'







