December 2, 2020
- Søren Toft officially assumes the position of
MSC CEO
- He will also join the board of
administration of Terminal Investment Limited
The Swiss shipowners' group Mediterranean Shipping Company
(MSC) has formalized the assignment of the position of administrator
delegate, with effect from today, to Søren Toft, which since 2013 and
until the end of 2019 he was chief operating officer
of the Danish shipping company Maersk Line. In MSC Toft reports
directly to the Chairman of the Swiss Group Diego Aponte and to the
founder and chairman of MSC, Gianluigi Aponte.
- Toft has been entrusted with the supervision of all
msc group's freight activities, including msc group freight services
containerised maritime services and logistics services. In addition, it will enter
to be a member of the Terminal's board of directors
Investment Limited (TIL), the group's terminal company
Msc.
- "With twenty-five years of experience in leadership roles
in Maersk and its absolute understanding of the future of supply
containerised maritime chain - pointed out Diego Aponte -
Søren is the ideal choice to contribute, at the helm
of our family business, to bring MSC into the future based on the
on the strategy that made MSC a story of increasing success
for the last five decades.'
