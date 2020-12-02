|
December 2, 2020
- Fincantieri has announced the creation of a family of
next-generation thruster
- Patented a new system for closing the tunnel
- Fincantieri has announced that its Systems and
Mechanical Components has created a new family of thrusters
results of which in terms of hydrodynamic optimization have been
validated and certified by a top-level ranking body,
confirming that the new manoeuvring propellers developed by the company
reach the lowest levels of vibration and noise
available on the market.
- Fincantieri specified, in particular, that it was
patented a new state-of-the-art system for the closure of the
tunnel (thruster shutters) that ensures a significant reduction in
in terms of hull strength ensuring a saving of
between 5% and 10%. In addition, this solution guarantees
high transverse thrust performance thanks to the flow
optimized hydrodynamic and offers perfect mechanical protection
propeller because the assembly is designed to act as a
grid. In addition, thanks to the interface
easy installation on new projects and retrofit on new projects
existing tunnels.
