



December 2, 2020

Original news Fincantieri has announced the creation of a family of next-generation thruster

Patented a new system for closing the tunnel

Fincantieri has announced that its Systems and Mechanical Components has created a new family of thrusters results of which in terms of hydrodynamic optimization have been validated and certified by a top-level ranking body, confirming that the new manoeuvring propellers developed by the company reach the lowest levels of vibration and noise available on the market.

Fincantieri specified, in particular, that it was patented a new state-of-the-art system for the closure of the tunnel (thruster shutters) that ensures a significant reduction in in terms of hull strength ensuring a saving of between 5% and 10%. In addition, this solution guarantees high transverse thrust performance thanks to the flow optimized hydrodynamic and offers perfect mechanical protection propeller because the assembly is designed to act as a grid. In addition, thanks to the interface easy installation on new projects and retrofit on new projects existing tunnels.









