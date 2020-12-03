|
December 3, 2020
- So far, the covid-19 health crisis has cost 35
million Swiss francs (€32 million) to the company
Swiss freight railway SBB CFF FSS Cargo. The loss is
was announced today on the occasion of the definition of a
declaration of intent between the railway undertaking and the
swiss federal transport company that regulates the conditions under the
which the company will be able to take advantage of the funds provided for
support the impact of the crisis, aid to transport companies
active in rail freight traffic that have been approved by the
Parliament of Bern.
-
- According to the declaration, for the purposes of the contribution,
costs due to the decrease in the volumes transported and those
caused by the pandemic such as, for example, to buy
protective equipment and disinfectants or to carry out the
reprogramming the offer. Under the agreement, the company
railway will submit an application for compensation for the costs
to the UFT which will determine the amount of the contribution. In addition, SBB
CFF SBB Cargo is committed to leaving unchanged in 2021
the current offer without implementing a general increase in
Rates.
