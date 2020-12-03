



December 3, 2020

In 2021, the company will keep its tariffs unchanged

So far, the covid-19 health crisis has cost 35 million Swiss francs (€32 million) to the company Swiss freight railway SBB CFF FSS Cargo. The loss is was announced today on the occasion of the definition of a declaration of intent between the railway undertaking and the swiss federal transport company that regulates the conditions under the which the company will be able to take advantage of the funds provided for support the impact of the crisis, aid to transport companies active in rail freight traffic that have been approved by the Parliament of Bern.

According to the declaration, for the purposes of the contribution, costs due to the decrease in the volumes transported and those caused by the pandemic such as, for example, to buy protective equipment and disinfectants or to carry out the reprogramming the offer. Under the agreement, the company railway will submit an application for compensation for the costs to the UFT which will determine the amount of the contribution. In addition, SBB CFF SBB Cargo is committed to leaving unchanged in 2021 the current offer without implementing a general increase in Rates.







