December 4, 2020
- Tirrenia-CIN workers' strike lifted
- Decision following the extension of the Convention
- Federmar/Cisal has announced the lifting of the strike of
workers of the Tirrenia-CIN called for tomorrow. Renunciation
to the protest action -- explained the union -- was
decided following the joint note of the PD and M5S Parliamentarians,
Romina Mura, Gavino Manca, Andrea Frailis, Nardo Marino, Mario
Perantoni, Lucia Scanu, Paola Deiana, Emiliano Fenu, Elvira
Evangelista, Emanuela Corda, Luciano Cadeddu, Alberto Manca and Pino
Cabras in which they declare that they have received direct confirmation from the
Minister De Micheli on the extension of the Convention on
maritime connections necessary to ensure the continuity of the
with the major and minor islands. The union has
specified that the decision was also taken in
consideration of the communication received by Tirrenia-CIN itself
recovery until 28 February 2021, the date of the expiry of the
extension, of the routes that had been suspended.
