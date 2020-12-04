



December 4, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Tirrenia-CIN workers' strike lifted

Decision following the extension of the Convention

Federmar/Cisal has announced the lifting of the strike of workers of the Tirrenia-CIN called for tomorrow. Renunciation to the protest action -- explained the union -- was decided following the joint note of the PD and M5S Parliamentarians, Romina Mura, Gavino Manca, Andrea Frailis, Nardo Marino, Mario Perantoni, Lucia Scanu, Paola Deiana, Emiliano Fenu, Elvira Evangelista, Emanuela Corda, Luciano Cadeddu, Alberto Manca and Pino Cabras in which they declare that they have received direct confirmation from the Minister De Micheli on the extension of the Convention on maritime connections necessary to ensure the continuity of the with the major and minor islands. The union has specified that the decision was also taken in consideration of the communication received by Tirrenia-CIN itself recovery until 28 February 2021, the date of the expiry of the extension, of the routes that had been suspended.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec