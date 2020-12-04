|
|
|
|
December 4, 2020
|
|
- De Micheli: we are committed to solving the theme of
taxation without penalising the port system
Italian
-
- Federagenti, Federlogistica and Assarmatori ask for answers and
call for initiatives
-
- The Minister's reaction to the
Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, at today's invitation
European Commission to require system authorities to
Italian port to pay to the office all taxes
requests to commercial enterprises. It is not at all, however,
that of three organisations representing the operators
logistics and maritime transport.
-
- "The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport-
assured De Micheli - initiated a discussion with the Commission
on the subject of port taxation, a constructive dialogue
for the definition of an appropriate solution. We are committed - he
minister - to resolve the issue of taxation without
penalise the Italian port system and asking for
all the flexibility necessary to make the most of
activities with a public value carried out by ports. A
we will soon arrive at a proposal to be formalized to the
in agreement with all the players in the sector.'
-
- It is not clear when this interlocution with the
eu commission has been launched, as Brussels has long been
announced its intention to impose on the Italian authorities
to withdraw the exemption from the payment of the income tax of the
company granted to national port authorities.
Of course it is that if it started some time ago, evidently not
has yielded the desired results.
-
- Much less reassuring, for those who believe that today's
brussels decision is wrong, De De's reassurance
Micheli on the centrality of port
the Italian economy and the economic resources allocated to it.
Translated from the policy, one might, for example, argu that the
underline is intended to reassure ports that,
if burdened by this unexpected taxation, they will receive funds that will
they will still be able to develop and compete. Or if you
could infer that these resources are to compensate for the lot
lost by the government. "The economy of the sea and the full
enhancement of our maritime ports - in fact, he has nailed the
Minister De Micheli - is one of the strategic cornerstones of the
"Italia Veloce" infrastructure plan for the relaunch of the
of our country. We have already allocated important
funding to support ports in the crisis caused by the
pandemic and a significant share of recovery fund resources will be
to the port system to make a qualitative leap forward,
in the direction of competitiveness and modernisation
infrastructural.'
-
- Much more concerned are the reactions of those who, as an operator,
is a port user or works with port ports. "It is
deals - commented the president of the federation of agents
Italian seafarers Federagenti, Gian Enzo Duci, who is also
vice-president of Conftrasporto -- of an intervention that we feared and on
we had already expressed our fear that the Union might use
"Northern European glasses" to read the port system
Italian.' "Now, " continued Duci, "it is
essential for the government to clarify and perimeters in a
accurate what are the activities managed by ads that
must be classified as taxable by indicating the revenues and
costs to be taken into account.' A suggestion that
a new season of conflict with the
European Commission, given that it has repeatedly clarified
what are the central issues, starting with the collection of
concession fees.
-
- The President of Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo, asked "that
the Italian Government's response is firm and immediate. Impose
port authorities forms of taxation similar to those
private companies without going into detail about the
regulated activities - he pointed out - would mean
destroy the entire system on which the port is based
Italian. The risk is to impose extra costs that
would affect the efficiency of the system and also the companies
dealers'.
-
- "One account - commented the president of Assarmatori,
Stefano Messina - is fulfilling an obligation to harmonise
european union, which we do not believe can be discussed, another is to create
an obstacle to the already difficult activity of our
Port System Authority. We must prevent the cure
kill the patient. This can only be done taking into account the
the nature of these bodies and the objectives that the law entrusts to
them by defining certain and unambiguous rules starting from the harmonisation
concession fees and conditions for the issue of
port concessions and authorisations.'
-
- The presidents of Federagenti, Federlogistica and Assarmatori have
announced that in the next few hours they will send the government a
detailed dossier with which - explained Duci, Merlo and
Messina - at least try to counter the risk that
'the absurd European imposition that forces a State to
paying taxes to himself may affect the fees paid by the
dealers and therefore on the costs for port users
Italian. Dealers who are still waiting for the reductions
promised by the government to deal with the Covid emergency. As if to say:
another favour -- they lamented Duci, Merlo and Messina -- done to the
northern European ports.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail