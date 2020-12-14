



December 14, 2020

Original news ECSA, ICS, ITF and ETF renew the EU's request to ensure the rapid and predictable disembarkation of persons rescued in sea from ships

They consider that the measures provided for in the new Pact on migration and asylum are insufficient

The ECSA and ICS shipowners' associations and the ITF and ETF unions they sent a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, Vice-President Schinas and Commissioners Johansson and Valean renewing their request, already formulated last September ( of the 22nd September 2020), to follow up the Commission's promise to eu to ensure a rapid and predictable disembarkation of persons in rescued at sea by ships and their crews.

ECSA, ICS, ITF and ETF recalled that after their appeal september the cabinet of the European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs interior, Ylva Johansson, met representatives of the european community shipowners' associations and the European Transport Workers' Federation reassuring them that the European Commission would evaluate all options and recommended that Member States do so.

ECSA, ICS, ITF and ETF have specified that, although such reassurances are welcome, but consider that the measures provided for in the new pact on migration and asylum adopted 23 September are insufficient to cope with the concerns expressed by the world of shipping. "It is very urgent -- wrote the four organizations in the letter -- complete the covenant. You need the constant encouragement by the Commission to all Member States member states to fulfil their international obligations and cooperate and coordinate their efforts in a supportive approach of burden-sharing to ensure that the merchant fleet and their crews are guaranteed safe, rapid and when they rescue people in distress at sea."







