|
|
|
|
December 14, 2020
|
|
- ECSA, ICS, ITF and ETF renew the EU's request to
ensure the rapid and predictable disembarkation of persons rescued in
sea from ships
-
- They consider that the measures provided for in the new Pact on
migration and asylum are insufficient
-
- The ECSA and ICS shipowners' associations and the ITF and ETF unions
they sent a letter to the President of the European Commission,
Ursula Von der Leyen, Vice-President Schinas and Commissioners
Johansson and Valean renewing their request, already
formulated last September
(
of the 22nd
September 2020), to follow up the Commission's promise to
eu to ensure a rapid and predictable disembarkation of persons in
rescued at sea by ships and their crews.
-
- ECSA, ICS, ITF and ETF recalled that after their appeal
september the cabinet of the European Commissioner for Foreign Affairs
interior, Ylva Johansson, met representatives of the
european community shipowners' associations and the European
Transport Workers' Federation reassuring them that the
European Commission would evaluate all options and
recommended that Member States do so.
-
- ECSA, ICS, ITF and ETF have specified that, although such
reassurances are welcome, but consider that the measures
provided for in the new pact on migration and asylum adopted
23 September are insufficient to cope with the
concerns expressed by the world of shipping. "It is
very urgent -- wrote the four organizations in the
letter -- complete the covenant. You need the constant
encouragement by the Commission to all Member States
member states to fulfil their international obligations and
cooperate and coordinate their efforts in a supportive approach of
burden-sharing to ensure that the merchant fleet and
their crews are guaranteed safe, rapid and
when they rescue people in distress at sea."
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail