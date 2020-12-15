



December 15, 2020

The new four-year term runs from today

To the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea The decree by which the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli confirms Zeno D'Agostino president of the body that administers the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone for the duration of another four-year period from today.

The Verona manager D'Agostino, an expert in logistics, is head of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea since 2015, first as commissioner and since November 2016 as President. Among others positions held, from 2017 to 2019 he was at the top of the association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and in November it was been re-elected vice president of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO).

"I thank Minister De Micheli for the trust granted, the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga for the support and understanding with MIT and all those who believed in the results carried out by the our port community and by the workers in this my first Sent. We have another four years of hard work ahead of us to consolidate the results obtained. In synergy with all the institutions of the territory we have created an important port and logistics system international scope of which the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone they are the engine and the railway and intermodal network, the lifeblood. The new challenge will be to work with an increasingly innovative, integrated and above all increasingly sustainable for a green port that can create value and work before new infrastructure.'







