December 15, 2020
- D'Agostino confirmed as President of the
Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea
- The new four-year term runs from today
- To the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
The decree by which the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union
Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli confirms
Zeno D'Agostino president of the body that administers the ports of
Trieste and Monfalcone for the duration of another four-year period
from today.
- The Verona manager D'Agostino, an expert in logistics, is
head of the AdSP of the Eastern Adriatic Sea since 2015, first as
commissioner and since November 2016 as President. Among others
positions held, from 2017 to 2019 he was at the top of the
association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) and in November it was
been re-elected vice president of the European Sea Ports Organisation
(ESPO).
- "I thank Minister De
Micheli for the trust granted, the governor of Friuli Venezia
Giulia, Massimiliano Fedriga for the support and understanding with MIT and
all those who believed in the results carried out by the
our port community and by the workers in this my first
Sent. We have another four years of hard work ahead of us to
consolidate the results obtained. In synergy with all the institutions of the
territory we have created an important port and logistics system
international scope of which the ports of Trieste and Monfalcone
they are the engine and the railway and intermodal network, the lifeblood. The
new challenge will be to work with an increasingly
innovative, integrated and above all increasingly sustainable
for a green port that can create value and work before new
infrastructure.'
