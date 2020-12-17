|
December 17, 2020
|
|
- CER, ERFA and UIRR urge EU not to give priority to
trucking in climate policies
-
- The associations fear that the
development of intermodal transport
-
- In view of tomorrow's planned adoption by the
European Council on the text of the position at first reading for the
reform of the Directive on the taxation of heavy goods vehicles
used for the transport of goods for the use of certain infrastructures,
European rail and intermodal transport associations ERC,
ERFA and UIRR have expressed considerable concern because
- according to the three organisations - these changes to the legislation
would be contrary to climate and policy objectives
transport of the states of the European Union themselves.
-
- In particular, the three associations complained that the
position at first reading of the so-called Eurovignette Directive
it safeguards long-haul road transport and this -
highlighted CER, ERFA and UIRR - represents a step backwards
and further delays the development of intermodal transport on
rail and inland waterways.
-
- Pointing out that rail freight transport constitutes a
an alternative to zero emissions and low pollution, CER, ERFA and
UIRR urged EU states to focus on initiatives
to achieve a general reduction in emissions
generated by freight transport rather than focusing
exclusively on the reduction of emissions produced
from trucking. In particular, the three associations
noted that zero tolls for trucks "at
zero emissions" will put at risk the achievement of the
modal transfer targets unless to that
an equally ambitious reduction in the rights to
the use of infrastructure for all other modes
emissions such as rail transport.
