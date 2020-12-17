



December 17, 2020

In view of tomorrow's planned adoption by the European Council on the text of the position at first reading for the reform of the Directive on the taxation of heavy goods vehicles used for the transport of goods for the use of certain infrastructures, European rail and intermodal transport associations ERC, ERFA and UIRR have expressed considerable concern because - according to the three organisations - these changes to the legislation would be contrary to climate and policy objectives transport of the states of the European Union themselves.

In particular, the three associations complained that the position at first reading of the so-called Eurovignette Directive it safeguards long-haul road transport and this - highlighted CER, ERFA and UIRR - represents a step backwards and further delays the development of intermodal transport on rail and inland waterways.

Pointing out that rail freight transport constitutes a an alternative to zero emissions and low pollution, CER, ERFA and UIRR urged EU states to focus on initiatives to achieve a general reduction in emissions generated by freight transport rather than focusing exclusively on the reduction of emissions produced from trucking. In particular, the three associations noted that zero tolls for trucks "at zero emissions" will put at risk the achievement of the modal transfer targets unless to that an equally ambitious reduction in the rights to the use of infrastructure for all other modes emissions such as rail transport.







