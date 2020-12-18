



December 18, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Mattioli (Federation of the Sea): the repercussions of the health and economic crisis in the maritime, port and Italian logistics

The national maritime system must be ensured - it has underlined - an appropriate political and administrative forum

"The repercussions of the health crisis are considerable and economic sector on the Italian maritime, port and logistics sector strongly integrated into international trade.' He did underlined the President of the Federation of the Sea, Mario Mattioli, in his opening speech of the work of the first interministerial meeting of the control room on the sea, chaired by Manlio Di Stefano, Undersecretary at the MAECI. 'I boundaries -- mattioli explained -- were closed, the question has decreased, production has been reduced or even stopped. Not to mention the impossibility of make crew changes, which is creating a situation very difficult for all the seafarers of the units both merchant and fishing. In this regard, he pointed out, it is the UN resolution which declared the maritime key workers.'

"In the international context," continued The President of the Federation of the Sea - all the components of the cluster put Italy's economy on the net. Our system maritime is a winner and that is why it is necessary to ensure him an adequate political and administrative seat with powers of coordination, so that a well-integrated chain of command leads to greater effectiveness in the adoption and implementation of decisions in the maritime field (these include, in the first place, a simplification) and be able to do so in good time. comply with European and international standards characteristic of this world. We appreciate what the MAECI is doing through the important maritime focal point thanks to which many problems with foreign sources can be solved. As well as I do not forget my relations with the Ministries of Infrastructure and Transport and the Environment, with which the sector is in daily contact.'

"Our country- observed Mattioli - is in a privileged position, a real platform in the middle of a sea like the Mediterranean where about 20% of the entire traffic passes the world maritime union. Despite this, the gap logistics and infrastructure of Italy is valued at about 70 billions of euros: alarming figure for an importing country, processor and exporter, which bases its competitiveness in the global context on the capacity and efficiency of the system Logistic. For this reason it is fundamental for the interests economic and international projection of our country, to support policies aimed at promoting blue economy and activities related to the maritime sector, shipping, fishing, maritime tourism and renewable energy. The resources of the Recovery Fund may represent important opportunities for our entire maritime economy."

"In this context," concluded the President of the Federation of the Sea - the bill that aims to create of an exclusive economic zone, that's good news! The EEZ in fact will allow our country to exercise, in the respect for the right to freedom of navigation, the right to exclusive exploitation of natural resources and the installation of artificial structures for environmental protection and scientific research and will also be an important tool to support the blue economy and all the economic income of the coastal communities.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail