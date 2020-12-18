|
December 18, 2020
- Mattioli (Federation of the Sea): the repercussions
of the health and economic crisis in the maritime, port and
Italian logistics
- The national maritime system must be ensured - it has
underlined - an appropriate political and administrative forum
- "The repercussions of the health crisis are considerable and
economic sector on the Italian maritime, port and logistics sector
strongly integrated into international trade.' He did
underlined the President of the Federation of the Sea, Mario
Mattioli, in his opening speech of the work of the first
interministerial meeting of the control room on the sea,
chaired by Manlio Di Stefano, Undersecretary at the MAECI. 'I
boundaries -- mattioli explained -- were closed, the question
has decreased, production has been reduced or
even stopped. Not to mention the impossibility of
make crew changes, which is creating a situation
very difficult for all the seafarers of the units both
merchant and fishing. In this regard, he pointed out, it is
the UN resolution which declared the
maritime key workers.'
- "In the international context," continued The President
of the Federation of the Sea - all the components of the cluster
put Italy's economy on the net. Our system
maritime is a winner and that is why it is necessary to
ensure him an adequate political and administrative seat with powers of
coordination, so that a well-integrated chain of command leads to
greater effectiveness in the adoption and implementation of
decisions in the maritime field (these include, in the first place, a
simplification) and be able to do so in good time.
comply with European and international standards characteristic of
this world. We appreciate what the MAECI is doing through
the important maritime focal point thanks to which many
problems with foreign sources can be solved. As well as
I do not forget my relations with the Ministries of Infrastructure and
Transport and the Environment, with which the sector is in
daily contact.'
- "Our country- observed Mattioli - is in a
privileged position, a real platform in the middle of a sea like
the Mediterranean where about 20% of the entire traffic passes
the world maritime union. Despite this, the gap
logistics and infrastructure of Italy is valued at about 70
billions of euros: alarming figure for an importing country,
processor and exporter, which bases its competitiveness
in the global context on the capacity and efficiency of the system
Logistic. For this reason it is fundamental for the interests
economic and international projection of our country, to support
policies aimed at promoting blue economy and activities related to
the maritime sector, shipping, fishing, maritime
tourism and renewable energy. The resources of the
Recovery Fund may represent important opportunities
for our entire maritime economy."
- "In this context," concluded the President of the
Federation of the Sea - the bill that aims to create
of an exclusive economic zone, that's good news! The EEZ
in fact will allow our country to exercise, in the
respect for the right to freedom of navigation, the right to
exclusive exploitation of natural resources and
the installation of artificial structures for environmental protection and
scientific research and will also be an important tool
to support the blue economy and all the economic income of the
coastal communities.'
