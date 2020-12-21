



December 21, 2020

Original news Chinese ports set new traffic record goods for the month of November

The containers amounted to 24.2 million teu (+8.8%)

Last month, freight traffic from ports amounted to 1.31 billion tonnes, a volume that represents an increase of +9.0% on November 2019 and constitutes a both the new traffic record for this month and the second most volume never moved behind the historical record of 1.33 billion tonnes established last October.

In November 2020, China's only seaports moved 816.1 million tons of loads, a volume that represents the new record for this month and an increase of +5.7% on November 2019. Domestic in-house ports alone moved 498.9 million tons, volume that represents the new record growth of +14.9% on November last year.

Last month the only container traffic moveded globally from Chinese ports amounted to almost 24.2 million teu, total that's the new record for the month of november and represents an increase of +8.8% on November 2019. The containerised traffic moveded by seaports is 21.2 million teu (+8.9%) and the one passed through the national inland ports of 2.9 million teu (+7.8%).

In November 2020, international freight traffic alone generated overall by the national port ports is amounted to 375.1 million tonnes, an increase of +2.7% on November last year. The largest volumes of international traffic have been moved from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan (45.3 million tonnes, +2.1%), Qingdao (37.2 million tonnes, +4.1%), Shanghai (34.2 million tonnes, +5.3%), Rizhao (25.5 million tonnes, +0.3%), Tianjin (23.9 million tonnes, -2.3%), Tangshan (22.3 million tonnes, +0.8%) and Shenzhen (17.9 million tonnes, +17.8%).

Last month the largest volume of traffic containerized was moved from the port of Shanghai with 4.0 million teu (+13.0%) followed by Shenzhen with 2.5 million teu (+15.3%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.4 million teu (+15.2%), Guangzhou with 2.1 million teu (+4.0%) and Qingdao with 2.0 million (+12.4%).

In the first eleven months of 2020, Chinese ports moved a total of 13.25 billion tonnes of goods, with a increase of +4.2% over the corresponding period last year, of which 8.67 billion tonnes were moveded by seaports (+3.2%) - including 3.68 billion tonnes of traffic (+4.1%) - and 4.58 billion tonnes from inland port (+6.1%) - including 446.9 million tonnes of traffic (+5.7%) -. Container traffic alone is amounted to 241.4 million teu (+0.8%), of which 214.2 million moved by seaports (+1.0%) and 27.2 million teu ports (-0.7%).









