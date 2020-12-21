|
|
|
|
December 21, 2020
|
|
- Chinese ports set new traffic record
goods for the month of November
-
- The containers amounted to 24.2 million teu (+8.8%)
-
- Last month, freight traffic from ports
amounted to 1.31 billion tonnes, a volume that
represents an increase of +9.0% on November 2019 and constitutes a
both the new traffic record for this month and the second most
volume never moved behind the historical record of
1.33 billion tonnes established last October.
-
- In November 2020, China's only seaports moved
816.1 million tons of loads, a volume that represents the
new record for this month and an increase of +5.7% on November
2019. Domestic in-house ports alone moved 498.9
million tons, volume that represents the new record
growth of +14.9% on November last year.
-
- Last month the only container traffic moveded
globally from Chinese ports amounted to almost 24.2
million teu, total that's the new record for the month of
november and represents an increase of +8.8% on November 2019. The
containerised traffic moveded by seaports is
21.2 million teu (+8.9%) and the one passed through the
national inland ports of 2.9 million teu (+7.8%).
-
- In November 2020, international freight traffic alone
generated overall by the national port ports is
amounted to 375.1 million tonnes, an increase of +2.7%
on November last year. The largest volumes of
international traffic have been moved from the ports of
Ningbo-Zhoushan (45.3 million tonnes, +2.1%), Qingdao (37.2
million tonnes, +4.1%), Shanghai (34.2 million tonnes,
+5.3%), Rizhao (25.5 million tonnes, +0.3%), Tianjin (23.9
million tonnes, -2.3%), Tangshan (22.3 million tonnes,
+0.8%) and Shenzhen (17.9 million tonnes, +17.8%).
-
- Last month the largest volume of traffic
containerized was moved from the port of Shanghai with
4.0 million teu (+13.0%) followed by Shenzhen with 2.5 million
teu (+15.3%), Ningbo-Zhoushan with 2.4 million teu (+15.2%),
Guangzhou with 2.1 million teu (+4.0%) and Qingdao with 2.0 million
(+12.4%).
-
- In the first eleven months of 2020, Chinese ports moved
a total of 13.25 billion tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +4.2% over the corresponding period last year,
of which 8.67 billion tonnes were moveded by seaports
(+3.2%) - including 3.68 billion tonnes of traffic
(+4.1%) - and 4.58 billion tonnes from inland
port (+6.1%) - including 446.9 million tonnes of traffic
(+5.7%) -. Container traffic alone is
amounted to 241.4 million teu (+0.8%), of which 214.2 million
moved by seaports (+1.0%) and 27.2 million teu
ports (-0.7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail