December 21, 2020
- The Venice Works Committee urges the city to define
what will be the future cruise country of Venice
- Appeal to all members of the community
- The Venezia Lavora Committee, recently established by
and workers related to port activities and their related activities,
underlined the need to define and plan the restart
cruise activities in the Venetian port port,
also to celebrate worthily the 1,600 years of the city's history
started with the foundation of his first Church, San Giacométo
in Rialto, 25 March 421. In a note addressed to citizenship, the
Committee recalls that 'an architectural and industrial jewel
like Maritime' "never like this year has it been
empty and sad, " and that, "with the passage denied for the
Giudecca Canal and Vittorio Emanuele still far away
from being realized is even questioned already
for the resumption of activities.'
- "We are the driving force behind the
city, with our work as employees, artisans and
traders and we want to continue to be, here in the city
water, we want to continue to make our contribution as a
venice to continue to be a city.
Of only tourism you do not live, we agree, but at the moment it is
of this that the city lives and from this we must start again. And
we as cruises live".
- The Committee concludes by asking cities, politicians,
institutions, citizens, workers, men of science, art and
companies, environmentalists, traders and craftsmen to unite to give
a future in Venice and urging us to work together "to
understand what the cruise market will be to aspire to, to
what types of ships to propose the Venetian port of call and what are the
any alternative nautical accesses to the Giudecca Canal and
which target areas will replace the
Maritime.'
