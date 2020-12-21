



December 21, 2020

Original news The Venice Works Committee urges the city to define what will be the future cruise country of Venice

Appeal to all members of the community

The Venezia Lavora Committee, recently established by and workers related to port activities and their related activities, underlined the need to define and plan the restart cruise activities in the Venetian port port, also to celebrate worthily the 1,600 years of the city's history started with the foundation of his first Church, San Giacométo in Rialto, 25 March 421. In a note addressed to citizenship, the Committee recalls that 'an architectural and industrial jewel like Maritime' "never like this year has it been empty and sad, " and that, "with the passage denied for the Giudecca Canal and Vittorio Emanuele still far away from being realized is even questioned already for the resumption of activities.'

"We are the driving force behind the city, with our work as employees, artisans and traders and we want to continue to be, here in the city water, we want to continue to make our contribution as a venice to continue to be a city. Of only tourism you do not live, we agree, but at the moment it is of this that the city lives and from this we must start again. And we as cruises live".

The Committee concludes by asking cities, politicians, institutions, citizens, workers, men of science, art and companies, environmentalists, traders and craftsmen to unite to give a future in Venice and urging us to work together "to understand what the cruise market will be to aspire to, to what types of ships to propose the Venetian port of call and what are the any alternative nautical accesses to the Giudecca Canal and which target areas will replace the Maritime.'







