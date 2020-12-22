



December 22, 2020

The consortium's new line services configuration will enter into force on April 1st

In 2021, only Genoa and La Spezia will continue to be the the only Italian ports included in the maritime services network containerised line of THE Alliance, the consortium formed by the by hapag-lloyd shipping companies hmm ocean network Express (ONE) and Yang Ming, which until two years ago in Italy it also made stops in the ports of Livorno and Salerno.

In particular, in the new configuration of line services of THE Alliance, which will enter into force on the next first april the port of Genoa will continue to be climbed md1 and MD2 services that connect Asia with the Mediterranean, while La Spezia will still be part of the md2 service.

The MD1 line makes stops at the ports of Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, South China, Singapore, Jeddah, (Suez), Damietta, Barcelona, Valencia, Genoa, Damietta, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, South China, Qingdao. The stops of the MD2 line are: Pusan, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, South China, Singapore, (Suez), Piraeus, Genoa, La Spezia, Fos, Barcelona, Piraeus, (Suez), Singapore, South China, Pusan.

On the Asia-Mediterranean route, the THE Alliance consortium will operate also in 2021 the MD3 service that makes stops in Pusan, Ningbo, Shanghai, South China, Singapore, Jeddah, (Suez), Ashdod, Istanbul, Izmit, Aliaga, Mersin, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore, Kaohsiung, Pusan.







