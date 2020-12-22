|
December 22, 2020
- Also next year THE Alliance will scale in Italy
the ports of Genoa and La Spezia
- The consortium's new line services configuration
will enter into force on April 1st
- In 2021, only Genoa and La Spezia will continue to be the
the only Italian ports included in the maritime services network
containerised line of THE Alliance, the consortium formed by the
by hapag-lloyd shipping companies hmm ocean network
Express (ONE) and Yang Ming, which until two years ago in Italy
it also made stops in the ports of Livorno and Salerno.
- In particular, in the new configuration of line services
of THE Alliance, which will enter into force on the next first
april the port of Genoa will continue to be climbed
md1 and MD2 services that connect Asia with the
Mediterranean, while La Spezia will still be part of the
md2 service.
- The MD1 line makes stops at the ports of Qingdao, Pusan,
Shanghai, Ningbo, South China, Singapore, Jeddah, (Suez),
Damietta, Barcelona, Valencia, Genoa, Damietta, (Suez), Jeddah,
Singapore, South China, Qingdao. The stops of the MD2 line
are: Pusan, Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, South China,
Singapore, (Suez), Piraeus, Genoa, La Spezia, Fos, Barcelona, Piraeus,
(Suez), Singapore, South China, Pusan.
- On the Asia-Mediterranean route, the THE Alliance consortium will operate
also in 2021 the MD3 service that makes stops in Pusan, Ningbo,
Shanghai, South China, Singapore, Jeddah, (Suez), Ashdod,
Istanbul, Izmit, Aliaga, Mersin, (Suez), Jeddah, Singapore,
Kaohsiung, Pusan.
