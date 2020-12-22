|
December 22, 2020
- Port of Gioia Tauro, the budget approved
2021 and the POT 2021-2023
-
- Among the planned works, the construction of the
with an investment of 40 million euros
-
- After the favourable opinion of the Board of Auditors,
the Port Committee of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro
the 2021 budget was unanimously approved
and the Three-Year Operational Plan 2021-2023. The budget
estimates of revenue of €28.5 million and expenses equal to
€49.6 million, resulting in a deficit of €21 million
million euros that, however - specified the port authority -
finds total coverage in the assumed budget surplus of 120
million at 31 December 2020. It follows, therefore, that the
31 December 2021 will be 99.5%
million euros, of which 91.5 million euros were tied up for works of
infrastructure, risk funds and charges and end-of-life treatment
Report.
-
- With regard to pot 2021-2023, the Port Authority
explained that the new planning expresses the will
institution to consolidate the upgrading of the infrastructure and, in particular, to
continuation with what was already started in the previous
to offer further growth at its airports. In
in particular, for the port of Gioia Tauro the guarantee of
competitiveness in the transhipment market and, in the
at the same time, the start of intermodality thanks to the
departure of the rail gateway which, with the New Year, will offer
the service on a regular basis. The goal is also to
to differentiate the offer and to integrate water-front services
with those of the backport and intermodal logistics, to
relaunch port activities and, in this way, ensure the
leadership of the airport in the international Mediterranean circuit.
-
- At the heart of this strategy is the implementation, in order to
an investment value of EUR 40 million, the
caress intended mainly for maintenance operations
container containers of medium to large size. With this aim in
the resection work of the quays has also been planned
of the west in sections G - H and I, in order to allow the
dry dock, worth 20 million euros.
-
- In addition, among the works provided for by the POT, it will continue with
the refurbishment of quays on sections A and B, with works that are already
been entrusted and will be launched in the middle of next month, and
structural adjustment of the quay flooring in the
section C programmed to increase its bearing, for a
value of three million euros. Linked to these interventions,
the strengthening of bits that, with an investment of one million
euro, will be replaced with as many higher power
(200 tonnes) in order to ensure a secure docking of mega
container container container.
-
- With the aim of giving full operation to the synergies
institutional institutions, the housing of the
Captaincy of Porto (2.6 million euros), an aerial platform
(1.4 million euros) and a structure that will host the
border inspection customs revenue (EUR 2 million).
-
- Among the works planned, however, for the port of Crotone are
the reflowering of the mantellata and the
reconstruction of the foraneo wall, in support of the operation of the
of the old port, with an economic value of two million euros.
While, to improve its close-up, in the presence of weather conditions
adverse, the extension of the pier was planned
(seven million euros). Finally, with the specific objective of
to give concrete response to the demands of the fisheries sector, it will be
mobile quay for fishing units (two
million euros).
-
- In support of the development of the port of Corigliano Calabro,
among other project activities, the project has been planned, the
creation of the cruise quay (8.1 million euros) for
ensure greater development in the sector at the airport. Same
time, to optimize the operation of the entire
infrastructure, the reorganisation work has been planned
roads to allow the channelling of traffic flows
to and from the port port, with an investment of 800,000
Euro.
-
- Finally, specific planning finds the redevelopment of the
port of Palmi through the construction of the shore quay
which, thanks to a funding of four million euros, aims to
offer an increase in the provision of airport services.
