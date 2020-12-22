|
December 22, 2020
- OOCL (Italy) has joined the Association of Agents
Genoese seafarers
-
- The company employs 25 people
-
- The Association of Maritime Agents and Mediators of Genoa has made
I note that its board, at its last meeting
of the year, welcomed OOCL's application for membership
(Italy), one of the very few Genoese maritime agencies that does not
adhered to Assagenti. OOCL (Italy) represents in Italy the
orient oversease container line (OOCL) shipping company of
Hong Kong joins Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping
Holdings Co.
-
- OOCL, formerly represented in Italy by the Maritime Agency
Hugo Trumpy, opened his office in Genoa in 2019.
2005 where it employs 25 people. In Italy, the
navigation handles about 80,000 teu per year with five ships of
line, of which about half in the port of Genoa.
-
- Expressing satisfaction with the accession of OOCL (Italy) and giving
welcome on his behalf and the council at the entrance of the agency
association, the President of Assagenti Paolo Pessina,
reiterated the conviction that the union of the category is the
most important in order to be able to best represent the
needs of associated companies in this difficult historical moment
and in view of the strategies necessary to seize the opportunities
that the market will be able to offer at a time of recovery such as
what is expected to happen next year.
-
- Confirming that he has always been in contact with
the Genoese trade association, which is well known,
the CEO of OOCL (Italy), Alfredo Floro,
pleased that OOCL has decided to join Assagenti considering that
participation in the associative world a strengthening of the company
and an opportunity for growth also for employees for
various training opportunities that will have
Available.
