



December 22, 2020

The Association of Maritime Agents and Mediators of Genoa has made I note that its board, at its last meeting of the year, welcomed OOCL's application for membership (Italy), one of the very few Genoese maritime agencies that does not adhered to Assagenti. OOCL (Italy) represents in Italy the orient oversease container line (OOCL) shipping company of Hong Kong joins Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co.

OOCL, formerly represented in Italy by the Maritime Agency Hugo Trumpy, opened his office in Genoa in 2019. 2005 where it employs 25 people. In Italy, the navigation handles about 80,000 teu per year with five ships of line, of which about half in the port of Genoa.

Expressing satisfaction with the accession of OOCL (Italy) and giving welcome on his behalf and the council at the entrance of the agency association, the President of Assagenti Paolo Pessina, reiterated the conviction that the union of the category is the most important in order to be able to best represent the needs of associated companies in this difficult historical moment and in view of the strategies necessary to seize the opportunities that the market will be able to offer at a time of recovery such as what is expected to happen next year.

Confirming that he has always been in contact with the Genoese trade association, which is well known, the CEO of OOCL (Italy), Alfredo Floro, pleased that OOCL has decided to join Assagenti considering that participation in the associative world a strengthening of the company and an opportunity for growth also for employees for various training opportunities that will have Available.







