December 23, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Livorno fell by -15.0%
- In Piombino, 1.6 million tonnes were moveded
loads (-7.5%)
- In the third quarter of this year, the port system of the
North Tyrrhenian Sea, consisting of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and
from the ports of Elba, has moved 10.7 million
tonnes of goods, down -12.5% from 12.2
million tonnes in the period July-September 2019.
- In the port of Livorno alone, traffic amounted to 8.0
million tonnes (-15.0%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, the
total was 6.2 million tonnes (-10.9%), of which
almost 3.9 million tonnes of rolling stock (-10.1%), over 1.9 million tonnes
million tonnes of containerised goods (-13.7%) Made
with a handling of containers equal to 176 thousand teu (-10.9%) And
428,000 tons of conventional goods (-13.7%). More
accentuated the decline in solid bulk, which stood at a
176,000 tons (-13.6%), of which 64,000 tons of cereals
(+58.2%), 66,000 tons of minerals, cements and kicks (-32.5%),
8,000 tons of metallurgical products (+20.3%), 6,000 tons
chemicals (-64.3%), 5,000 tons of carbon and lignites
(-7,1%) and 27,000 tons of other dry bulk (-25.0%). More
the decline in liquid bulk that totalled the amount of liquid bulk
1.6 million tonnes (-28.0%), including 733,000 tonnes of
crude oil (-28.2%), 540,000 tons of petroleum products
refined products (-41.8%), 166,000 tons of chemicals (+8.2%),
73,000 tonnes of gaseous, liquefied or
tablets and natural gas (+4.0%) and 88,000 tons of other
liquid loads (+78.8%).
- In the third quarter of 2020, cruise traffic in the
port has reset due to the effects of the
health crisis for Covid-19, while in the same period of
2019 was 342,000 cruise workers. The traffic of
ferry passengers, on the other hand, amounted to more than
1.1 million people, with a reduction of -24.5% on the third
quarter of last year.
- In the third quarter of this year the port of Piombino
1.6 million tonnes of goods (-7.5%), while the
traffic in the Elban ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo is
1.1 million tonnes (+1.5%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, ports managed by the
port system of the North Tyrrhenian Sea have moved
a total of 28.4 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in
-17.8% over the period January-September last year. In the only
port of Livorno the total was 23.6 million
tonnes (-16.1%), including 10.2 million tonnes of rolling stock
(-16.1%), 6.3 million tonnes of goods in containers (-11.5%)
with a handling of containers equal to 544 thousand teu (-10.2%),
1.3 million tonnes of conventional goods (+3.8%), 5.3
million tonnes of liquid bulk (-25.0%) and 567,000
tonnes of solid bulk (-6.5%).
- In the first nine months of this year in Piombino,
3.0 million tonnes of goods (-26.6%), of which 1.9 million tonnes were
million tonnes of rolling stock (-24.4%), 1.1 million tonnes of
tons of dry bulk (-29.7%), 55 thousand tons of bulk
liquid (-7.3%) and 2,000 tons of conventional goods (-94.2%).
In Elba ports, total traffic was 1.8
million tonnes of rolling stock (-22.6%).
- In the period January-September 2020, passengers of the
ferries in the ports of the North Tyrrhenian Sea were 5.3
million (-32.2%), of which 1.4 million in Livorno (-40.8%), 2.0 million
in Piombino (-28.8%) and 1.9 million at elba island airports
(-27,9%). In addition, in the entire port system, cruise
(-97.3%).
