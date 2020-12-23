



December 23, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Livorno fell by -15.0%

In Piombino, 1.6 million tonnes were moveded loads (-7.5%)

In the third quarter of this year, the port system of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, consisting of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and from the ports of Elba, has moved 10.7 million tonnes of goods, down -12.5% from 12.2 million tonnes in the period July-September 2019.

In the port of Livorno alone, traffic amounted to 8.0 million tonnes (-15.0%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, the total was 6.2 million tonnes (-10.9%), of which almost 3.9 million tonnes of rolling stock (-10.1%), over 1.9 million tonnes million tonnes of containerised goods (-13.7%) Made with a handling of containers equal to 176 thousand teu (-10.9%) And 428,000 tons of conventional goods (-13.7%). More accentuated the decline in solid bulk, which stood at a 176,000 tons (-13.6%), of which 64,000 tons of cereals (+58.2%), 66,000 tons of minerals, cements and kicks (-32.5%), 8,000 tons of metallurgical products (+20.3%), 6,000 tons chemicals (-64.3%), 5,000 tons of carbon and lignites (-7,1%) and 27,000 tons of other dry bulk (-25.0%). More the decline in liquid bulk that totalled the amount of liquid bulk 1.6 million tonnes (-28.0%), including 733,000 tonnes of crude oil (-28.2%), 540,000 tons of petroleum products refined products (-41.8%), 166,000 tons of chemicals (+8.2%), 73,000 tonnes of gaseous, liquefied or tablets and natural gas (+4.0%) and 88,000 tons of other liquid loads (+78.8%).

In the third quarter of 2020, cruise traffic in the port has reset due to the effects of the health crisis for Covid-19, while in the same period of 2019 was 342,000 cruise workers. The traffic of ferry passengers, on the other hand, amounted to more than 1.1 million people, with a reduction of -24.5% on the third quarter of last year.

In the third quarter of this year the port of Piombino 1.6 million tonnes of goods (-7.5%), while the traffic in the Elban ports of Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo is 1.1 million tonnes (+1.5%).

In the first nine months of 2020, ports managed by the port system of the North Tyrrhenian Sea have moved a total of 28.4 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in -17.8% over the period January-September last year. In the only port of Livorno the total was 23.6 million tonnes (-16.1%), including 10.2 million tonnes of rolling stock (-16.1%), 6.3 million tonnes of goods in containers (-11.5%) with a handling of containers equal to 544 thousand teu (-10.2%), 1.3 million tonnes of conventional goods (+3.8%), 5.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk (-25.0%) and 567,000 tonnes of solid bulk (-6.5%).

In the first nine months of this year in Piombino, 3.0 million tonnes of goods (-26.6%), of which 1.9 million tonnes were million tonnes of rolling stock (-24.4%), 1.1 million tonnes of tons of dry bulk (-29.7%), 55 thousand tons of bulk liquid (-7.3%) and 2,000 tons of conventional goods (-94.2%). In Elba ports, total traffic was 1.8 million tonnes of rolling stock (-22.6%).

In the period January-September 2020, passengers of the ferries in the ports of the North Tyrrhenian Sea were 5.3 million (-32.2%), of which 1.4 million in Livorno (-40.8%), 2.0 million in Piombino (-28.8%) and 1.9 million at elba island airports (-27,9%). In addition, in the entire port system, cruise (-97.3%).







