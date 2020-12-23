|
December 23, 2020
- The fourth edition of the guidelines for the
it risk management in shipping
-
- Fry: cyber security is an arms race between
attackers and defenders
-
- The fourth edition of the guidelines has been published
for it risk management in the shipping sector,
edition that has been produced by the main organizations
world shipowners and updating the previous one of November
2018. In particular, the latest version includes updates
best practices in the field of management of the
risk, but above all a section with a guide
improved on the concept of risk and risk management.
-
- "In recent years," recalled Dirk Fry, President of the
BIMCO Cybersecurity Working Group and Director
columbia ship management -- the industry has been subject to
significant incidents that have had a serious impact on the
financial control on the companies concerned. Although these
accidents - he pointed out - had little or no impact
on safety, we were taught some very important lessons
which have been incorporated into the new version of the guidelines.'
-
- Fry pointed out that, "given the greater connection of
devices and systems to the Internet, in the future there will be more
opportunities and more vulnerabilities will be detected
to be protected. Cyber security - he noted - is a race
between attackers and defenders where the attacker has the
luxury of the first choice of weapons. Since in such circumstances
we can't be entirely sure, we have to draw all that
that we can learn from past events. We should be in
able to recover quickly from accidents because
we know that they will most likely occur in the future.
Drawing on the latest experiences in the sector and not
only, the new version of the guidelines will help us to
achieve this objective.'
-
- At the definition of the fourth edition of the guidelines,
bimco, chamber of shipping of america,
Digital Containership Association, Intercargo, Interferry,
International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intermanager, Intertanko,
International Marine Contractors' Association (IMCA), International
Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI), Oil Companies International Marine
Forums (OCIMF), Superyacht Builders Association (Sybass) and World
Shipping Council (WSC).
