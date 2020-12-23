



December 23, 2020

Fry: cyber security is an arms race between attackers and defenders

The fourth edition of the guidelines has been published for it risk management in the shipping sector, edition that has been produced by the main organizations world shipowners and updating the previous one of November 2018. In particular, the latest version includes updates best practices in the field of management of the risk, but above all a section with a guide improved on the concept of risk and risk management.

"In recent years," recalled Dirk Fry, President of the BIMCO Cybersecurity Working Group and Director columbia ship management -- the industry has been subject to significant incidents that have had a serious impact on the financial control on the companies concerned. Although these accidents - he pointed out - had little or no impact on safety, we were taught some very important lessons which have been incorporated into the new version of the guidelines.'

Fry pointed out that, "given the greater connection of devices and systems to the Internet, in the future there will be more opportunities and more vulnerabilities will be detected to be protected. Cyber security - he noted - is a race between attackers and defenders where the attacker has the luxury of the first choice of weapons. Since in such circumstances we can't be entirely sure, we have to draw all that that we can learn from past events. We should be in able to recover quickly from accidents because we know that they will most likely occur in the future. Drawing on the latest experiences in the sector and not only, the new version of the guidelines will help us to achieve this objective.'

At the definition of the fourth edition of the guidelines, bimco, chamber of shipping of america, Digital Containership Association, Intercargo, Interferry, International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), Intermanager, Intertanko, International Marine Contractors' Association (IMCA), International Union of Marine Insurance (IUMI), Oil Companies International Marine Forums (OCIMF), Superyacht Builders Association (Sybass) and World Shipping Council (WSC).







