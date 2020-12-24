



December 24, 2020

Original news In 2023-2024 ONE will put six new container container from over 24,000 teu

They will be ordered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha to Imabari Shipbuilding and JMU. NYK expects strong quarterly performance to rise sharply

After ordering six new 23,500 teu contenitorial carriers announced yesterday by the German Hapag-Lloyd, today's announcement of the Ocean Network Express (ONE) of the intention to enter in its fleet six container carriers of the capacity to over 24,000 teu confirms both that the major world containerised shipping have now found that, as hypothesized, the use of large-capacity vessels has fruitful both in economic and operational terms, and that the serious crisis caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic economic activities did not involve carriers maritime authorities in this sector, who in recent months have all record financial performance and are planning further strengthening of their fleets, strengthening of the which also includes the acquisition of medium-capacity vessels from mainly used in intra-regional traffic.

ONE has announced that it will not read for a period of 15 years six new ships of compatriot Shoei Kisen Kaisha that will be built by a consortium of Japanese shipyards Imabari Shipbuilding Co. and Japan Marine United Corporation, unit that will be delivered in 2023-2024.

ONE pointed out that these new accounting carriers, able to to carry over 24,000 teu, will have a capacity larger container carriers currently in exercise that can carry less than 24,000 teu.

Meanwhile, Japan's Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), which owns the 38% of ONE's capital (the other shareholders are italian "K" Line and MOL both hold 31% of ONE), announced that it expects to end the third quarter of the year fiscal 2020, a period that will end on December 31st, with a recurring profit of over 60 billion yen (580 million yen dollars) compared to a recurring profit of 22.5 billion yen in october-december 2019. In addition, NYK is waiting for the first nine months of fiscal year 2020 a recurring profit of more than 100 billion yen compared to a recurring profit of 38.5 billion yen in april-december 2019.







