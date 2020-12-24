|
- In 2023-2024 ONE will put six new
container container from over 24,000 teu
-
- They will be ordered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha to Imabari Shipbuilding
and JMU. NYK expects strong quarterly performance to rise sharply
-
- After ordering six new 23,500 teu contenitorial carriers
announced yesterday by the German Hapag-Lloyd, today's announcement of the
Ocean Network Express (ONE) of the intention to enter
in its fleet six container carriers of the capacity to
over 24,000 teu confirms both that the major
world containerised shipping have now found that,
as hypothesized, the use of large-capacity vessels has
fruitful both in economic and operational terms, and that
the serious crisis caused by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic
economic activities did not involve carriers
maritime authorities in this sector, who in recent months have all
record financial performance and are planning
further strengthening of their fleets, strengthening of the
which also includes the acquisition of medium-capacity vessels from
mainly used in intra-regional traffic.
-
- ONE has announced that it will not read for a period of 15 years
six new ships of compatriot Shoei Kisen Kaisha that will be
built by a consortium of Japanese shipyards
Imabari Shipbuilding Co. and Japan Marine United Corporation, unit
that will be delivered in 2023-2024.
-
- ONE pointed out that these new accounting carriers, able to
to carry over 24,000 teu, will have a capacity
larger container carriers currently in
exercise that can carry less than 24,000 teu.
-
- Meanwhile, Japan's Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), which owns the
38% of ONE's capital (the other shareholders are italian
"K" Line and MOL both hold 31% of ONE),
announced that it expects to end the third quarter of the year
fiscal 2020, a period that will end on December 31st,
with a recurring profit of over 60 billion yen (580 million yen
dollars) compared to a recurring profit of 22.5 billion yen in
october-december 2019. In addition, NYK is waiting for the first
nine months of fiscal year 2020 a recurring profit of more than 100
billion yen compared to a recurring profit of 38.5 billion yen in
april-december 2019.
