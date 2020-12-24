



December 24, 2020

Original news Free trade agreement reached between the Union today European Union and the United Kingdom

It will enter into force on 1 January

Today the European Union and the United Kingdom have finally reached agreement on the free trade agreement between the parties, putting an end to the to the prolonged series of negotiations on the trade rules of the post-Brexit. The agreement was greeted with enthusiasm by the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who, echoing claims that had long put in the drawer, pointed out that with the agreement the United Kingdom has regained control of its laws and own destiny, an agreement which in any case - he specified - constitutes a good result for the whole of Europe.

Pointing out that the one to reach an agreement was a 'long and winding road', the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen, agreed that it was a good agreement, fair and balanced as well as -- he added -- the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.

The final agreement, once published in the "Gazzetta official" of the EU, the next first January in conjunction with the UK's exit from the market Only.







