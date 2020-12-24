|
|
|
|
December 24, 2020
|
|
- Free trade agreement reached between the Union today
European Union and the United Kingdom
-
- It will enter into force on 1 January
-
- Today the European Union and the United Kingdom have finally reached
agreement on the free trade agreement between the parties, putting an end to the
to the prolonged series of negotiations on the trade rules of the
post-Brexit. The agreement was greeted with enthusiasm by the
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who, echoing claims that
had long put in the drawer, pointed out that with the agreement
the United Kingdom has regained control of its laws and
own destiny, an agreement which in any case - he specified - constitutes
a good result for the whole of Europe.
-
- Pointing out that the one to reach an agreement was a
'long and winding road', the President of the Commission
Ursula von der Leyen, agreed that it was a
good agreement, fair and balanced as well as -- he added -- the
right and responsible thing to do for both sides.
-
- The final agreement, once published in the "Gazzetta
official" of the EU, the next first
January in conjunction with the UK's exit from the market
Only.
|
