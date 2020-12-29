ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 29, 2020

At the Tanger Alliance container terminal came the first ship

The landing will officially become operational on next month

Last December 22nd at container terminal 3 (TC3) of the port Tanger Med landed the first ship, a port of call of test that was carried out in view of the entry into force of the service of the new port landing scheduled for next month. The new terminal is operated by the Tanger Alliance, a joint venture 50% stake plus one share from Morocco's Marsa Maroc, 40% from Germany's Eurokai through Italy's Contship Italy and Germany's Eurogate and 10% germany's Hapag-Lloyd.

The new terminal has a traffic capacity 1.5 million teu.





