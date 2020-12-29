|
December 29, 2020
- At the Tanger Alliance container terminal came the
first ship
- The landing will officially become operational on
next month
- Last December 22nd at container terminal 3 (TC3) of the port
Tanger Med landed the first ship, a port of call of
test that was carried out in view of the entry into force of the
service of the new port landing scheduled for next month. The
new terminal is operated by the Tanger Alliance, a joint venture
50% stake plus one share from Morocco's Marsa
Maroc, 40% from Germany's Eurokai through Italy's Contship
Italy and Germany's Eurogate and 10% germany's Hapag-Lloyd.
- The new terminal has a traffic capacity
1.5 million teu.