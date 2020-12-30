|
|
|
|
December 30, 2020
|
|
- Mutual transfer of maritime-port activities
between the U.S. Saltchuk and Centerline
-
- Fleets of tugs and bettolines get out of hand
-
- U.S. Saltchuk and Centerline Logistics, both active
in the maritime-port sector, have entered into agreements to
activities. The Saltchuk Marine has
in fact acquired the operations of assistance to ships in the ports
centerline in California and the Pacific
northwest, acquisition that includes eight tugs
currently operated under the Millennium and Starlight brands that in the
next few days they will join the saltchuk fleet
Marine. These activities will be consolidated under the
starlight that will continue to be operated on in a
Independent. Saltchuk pointed out that with this acquisition the
capacity to service saltchuk marine ships will increase
more than 40% in California.
-
- Centerline Logistics, on the other hand, has acquired the
naval bunkering carried out in California by the Saltchuk Marine
Services through its subsidiary Foss Maritime Company. The
transaction includes six foss bettolines as well as the
contracts currently in place in the California market. These
boats will join the eight bettolines that currently
Centerline operates in the ports of Los Angeles and San Francisco.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail