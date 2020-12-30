



December 30, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Mutual transfer of maritime-port activities between the U.S. Saltchuk and Centerline

Fleets of tugs and bettolines get out of hand

U.S. Saltchuk and Centerline Logistics, both active in the maritime-port sector, have entered into agreements to activities. The Saltchuk Marine has in fact acquired the operations of assistance to ships in the ports centerline in California and the Pacific northwest, acquisition that includes eight tugs currently operated under the Millennium and Starlight brands that in the next few days they will join the saltchuk fleet Marine. These activities will be consolidated under the starlight that will continue to be operated on in a Independent. Saltchuk pointed out that with this acquisition the capacity to service saltchuk marine ships will increase more than 40% in California.

Centerline Logistics, on the other hand, has acquired the naval bunkering carried out in California by the Saltchuk Marine Services through its subsidiary Foss Maritime Company. The transaction includes six foss bettolines as well as the contracts currently in place in the California market. These boats will join the eight bettolines that currently Centerline operates in the ports of Los Angeles and San Francisco.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail