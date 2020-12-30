ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
December 30, 2020

GATX Corporation bought Trifleet Leasing Holding

The Dutch company is the fourth charterer world tank container

The US GATX Corporation, which is a world leader in the rail wagon rental market, acquired the Dutch Trifleet Leasing Holding BV, which is the fourth world's leading tank container charterer with a fleet of over 18,000 containers for liquid loads. The transaction is worth approximately 175 million euros.

Trifleet, which has offices all over the world, has a clientele diversified in the chemical, industrial gas, energy, in the food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as tank container operators.





