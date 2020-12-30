



December 30, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news GATX Corporation bought Trifleet Leasing Holding

The Dutch company is the fourth charterer world tank container

The US GATX Corporation, which is a world leader in the rail wagon rental market, acquired the Dutch Trifleet Leasing Holding BV, which is the fourth world's leading tank container charterer with a fleet of over 18,000 containers for liquid loads. The transaction is worth approximately 175 million euros.

Trifleet, which has offices all over the world, has a clientele diversified in the chemical, industrial gas, energy, in the food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical sectors, as well as tank container operators.









