December 30, 2020
- GATX Corporation bought Trifleet Leasing Holding
- The Dutch company is the fourth charterer
world tank container
- The US GATX Corporation, which is a world leader
in the rail wagon rental market, acquired
the Dutch Trifleet Leasing Holding BV, which is the fourth
world's leading tank container charterer with a
fleet of over 18,000 containers for liquid loads. The
transaction is worth approximately 175 million euros.
- Trifleet, which has offices all over the world, has a clientele
diversified in the chemical, industrial gas,
energy, in the food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical sectors,
as well as tank container operators.